[Jobs roundup] Is ethical hacking your interest? Check out these job openings

Cyber-attacks are one of the largest threats to any company in this digitally connected world. To secure the network of a company, ethical hackers are recruited.





The difference between an ethical hacker and an unethical one is that a company permits the former to hack its network and perform tests to prevent illegal hacking. Ethical hackers build a security system that safeguards the company’s information from cyber-attacks. They identify the vulnerabilities in the network and strengthen the security system regularly.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the domain of ethical hacking:

Penetration Tester

IBM India Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 3+ years





As a penetration tester at IBM, the candidate will have to plan, strategise, and perform penetration tests on the computer systems, networks, APIs, and mobile applications using the OWASP and SANS 20 guidelines. They must analyse the outcomes and suggest security improvements. Knowledge of at least one of IBM AppScan or BurpSuite Scanner is a necessity.





For more information, click here.

Senior Security Analyst

2COMS Consulting Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 4+ years





The company is looking for a senior security analyst who will be responsible for the design, integration, and support of SIEM solutions for the customers. Analysing, reporting, remediation, coordinating, and tracking of security-related activities for the customers would be their job. They should also collaborate with security architects and engineers to ensure the effective implementation of SOC monitoring.





For more information, click here.

Ethical Hacker

Microhaze Technologies

Experience needed: 0-1 year





The company is searching for an ethical hacker with proven experience in using automated and manual testing tools like Burp Suite Pro and AppScan. The candidate must be able to perform security assessments to identify security threats. They should then create assessment reports that point out the vulnerabilities and remediation strategies. Familiarity with OWASP standards is required.





For more information, click here.

Security Engineer

Umanu

Experience needed: 4+ years





Umanu is on the lookout for an experienced security engineer with working knowledge of PKI, cryptography, and penetration testing. The selected candidate’s duty will be to guide the team in maintaining secure product development. They should have expertise in setting up CI/CD pipeliner, VPCs, and other mechanisms. They have to design a secure hybrid platform. Candidates who are comfortable with both architecture and implementation-level product security are preferred.





For more information, click here.

Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

Netskope

Experience needed: 5+ years





At Netskope, the candidate’s responsibility would include leading a vulnerability assessment or penetration test with other resources, conducting configuration review for networks, and recreating proofs of concept from security reports. They must be able to maintain and contribute to the threat models. Experience in tools for Firewall Evasion, Abuses to IPSec VPN, Border Gateway Protocol, and GRE Tunneling is a must. It is an added advantage to know Automating Security tasks like Python, Java, and Cloud Applications like AWS and Azure.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







