[Jobs roundup] Is ethical hacking your interest? Check out these job openings

If hacking networks is your expertise and building effective security systems your strength, here’s a list of openings for you.

By Swetha M
16th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cyber-attacks are one of the largest threats to any company in this digitally connected world. To secure the network of a company, ethical hackers are recruited.


The difference between an ethical hacker and an unethical one is that a company permits the former to hack its network and perform tests to prevent illegal hacking. Ethical hackers build a security system that safeguards the company’s information from cyber-attacks. They identify the vulnerabilities in the network and strengthen the security system regularly.


Ethical Hacking
Also Read

[Tech30] How AppSecure is making ethical hacking mainstream

YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the domain of ethical hacking:

Penetration Tester

IBM India Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 3+ years


As a penetration tester at IBM, the candidate will have to plan, strategise, and perform penetration tests on the computer systems, networks, APIs, and mobile applications using the OWASP and SANS 20 guidelines. They must analyse the outcomes and suggest security improvements. Knowledge of at least one of IBM AppScan or BurpSuite Scanner is a necessity.


For more information, click here.

Senior Security Analyst

2COMS Consulting Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 4+ years


The company is looking for a senior security analyst who will be responsible for the design, integration, and support of SIEM solutions for the customers. Analysing, reporting, remediation, coordinating, and tracking of security-related activities for the customers would be their job. They should also collaborate with security architects and engineers to ensure the effective implementation of SOC monitoring.


For more information, click here.

Ethical Hacker

Microhaze Technologies

Experience needed: 0-1 year


The company is searching for an ethical hacker with proven experience in using automated and manual testing tools like Burp Suite Pro and AppScan. The candidate must be able to perform security assessments to identify security threats. They should then create assessment reports that point out the vulnerabilities and remediation strategies. Familiarity with OWASP standards is required.


For more information, click here.

Security Engineer

Umanu

Experience needed: 4+ years


Umanu is on the lookout for an experienced security engineer with working knowledge of PKI, cryptography, and penetration testing. The selected candidate’s duty will be to guide the team in maintaining secure product development. They should have expertise in setting up CI/CD pipeliner, VPCs, and other mechanisms. They have to design a secure hybrid platform. Candidates who are comfortable with both architecture and implementation-level product security are preferred.


For more information, click here.

Vulnerability Assessment Analyst

Netskope

Experience needed: 5+ years


At Netskope, the candidate’s responsibility would include leading a vulnerability assessment or penetration test with other resources, conducting configuration review for networks, and recreating proofs of concept from security reports. They must be able to maintain and contribute to the threat models. Experience in tools for Firewall Evasion, Abuses to IPSec VPN, Border Gateway Protocol, and GRE Tunneling is a must. It is an added advantage to know Automating Security tasks like Python, Java, and Cloud Applications like AWS and Azure.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with EV startups? Here are a few openings


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swetha M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Bengaluru-based startup 100Pillars builds and renovates homes without construction woes

Vishal Krishna

CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

Team YS

This brother-sister duo’s matchmaking startup has helped over 10,000 people find love

Sutrishna Ghosh

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Track your spending habits with Money Manager (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Anshula Kapoor, Harry Potter magic with Keshava Guha, a brush with Archies at Comic-Con

Asha Chowdary

HMD Global’s new mid-range smartphone Nokia 7.2 is reliable but unspectacular

Sahil Bhalla

This brother-sister duo’s matchmaking startup has helped over 10,000 people find love

Sutrishna Ghosh

Track your spending habits with Money Manager (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[Funding alert] Bike rental startup VOGO raises Rs 28 Cr from existing investors

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Burger Singh raises undisclosed funding led by RB Investments

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore