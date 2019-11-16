Expression, excellence, empowerment: what we can learn about success from the artists of the Chitra Kala Sangam exhibition

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 400 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





The fourth edition of the annual Chitra Kala Sangam exhibition featured 170 artworks by 30 artists. Held this month at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, it was organised by Shiny Colours art school, co-founded by Amit Verma and his wife Rashmi Soni (see Part I of our photo essay here).





“Art has always inspired me to see the creative and colourful side of everything. I always work hard to create paintings that speak my feelings and inspire others to see the beauty of art,” explains Nanda Ediga, who has painted extensively on nature and wildlife for the past three years.





She has completed over 60 artworks, priced from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000; some of them are done using knives and ball-pens. She conducts workshops on knife-painting techniques as well. Nanda sees success for herself in appreciation, awards, visibility, and being able to share her skills with other aspiring artists.





“The Indian art market is becoming better managed, and reflects diverse cultural and social roots,” Nanda observes. She urged audiences to seek art that catches their attention and stimulates their mind to view the same world from a new perspective.





“Explore all kinds of arts, and strive to find your own specific style. Improve upon your strengths, rather than comparing your work with other forms of arts and trying to work around those,” she advises aspiring artists.





For abstract artist Shilpa Vijay, art means “life on canvas.” She has completed 40 artworks over the past two years, and conducts workshops on techniques like pour paintings. Her works are priced from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 20,000.





She sees good potential for Indian art due to its richness and diversity, and calls for more art galleries and exhibitions to benefit artists and audiences. “As an artist, I would like people to see my art and give their honest opinions. Awards by reputed artists can boost motivation along with good insights on art,” Shilpa adds.





She displayed paintings like Vidyadhatri Saraswati and Violin Lady. “A great violin is like a woman, with beautiful sounds, the right curves and the ability to make you feel like heaven,” she jokes.





Shilpa urges audiences to appreciate how each artwork is uniquely different in form, message, technique, and ability. She advises aspiring artists to keep innovating, try new methodologies, broaden their approach, and develop their signature styles.





“On the one hand, art celebrates the precious moments of joy, and on the other hand it makes us feel the sorrows and reflect upon the unexplored aspects of life,” explains self-taught artist Stuti Sinha.





Her works feature charcoal and graphite-based artworks, both portrait and still-life. “I am a sensitive person and love to explore subtle expressions through my portraits,” she adds. She loves traditional Indian artforms like Madhubani, which help her connect to the spiritual side.





This IIT Roorkee graduate quit the IT world last year to take up art fulltime. “I see a lot of amalgamation of various art forms in India, as well as social messages,” she observes. Art is coming more into the public view and becoming more democratic.





More exposure to art will help the public appreciate the effort, dedication and sadhana that goes into creating an artwork, Stuti feels. Her artworks – with titles such as Innocence, Shining Sunny Smile, Old and Charming – are priced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. She has also received requests for the personal commission of portraits.





“The important thing that any artist needs to remember is to retain the reflection of their personalities in their work. That is what will make their work unique,” she advises aspiring artists. “Getting lost in being someone else will never give you happiness and satisfaction,” Stuti signs off.





