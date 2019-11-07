Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

Some 7,000 pages of documents reveal how Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his team harnessed users' personal information to reward partners by giving them preferential data.

By Press Trust of India
7th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Leaked documents from a civil suit against Facebook show how the social network aimed to employ user data as a tool for bargaining and to manipulate competitors, NBC News reported on Wednesday.


Some 7,000 pages of documents reveal how Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his team harnessed users' personal information to reward partners by giving them preferential data, while depriving rivals of the same sort of information, it reported. NBC said the emails, notes, and other documents dated as far back as 2011, and were supposed to be kept out of the public eye pending the civil case in California.


facebook logo
Also Read

India helps Facebook daily active userbase grow 9 pc to 1.62B


They show, for example, how Amazon received special data access after purchasing advertising on Facebook, while an app called MessageMe was denied data after growing so large it became a competitor, NBC reported.


While acting out of self-motivation, Facebook planned to portray the moves as protective of user privacy, the documents showed.


The lawsuit was filed by a now defunct startup called Six4Three, which created a failed app called Pikinis.


Through the app users could find Facebook pictures of people in bathing suits, but in order to work, the app's software had to be able to access the data of Facebook users and their friends.


The suit accuses Facebook of abusing its power over user data, although most of the documents filed in the case have been sealed by a judge at Facebook's request.


Facebook has been adamant that "documents Six4Three gathered for this baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context."


The social network contends that the suit by Six4Three is aimed at compelling it to provide the kind of data access that was taken advantage of in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.


Up to 87 million users potentially had their data hijacked by political consulting group Cambridge Analytica, which was working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.


Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since then.


Meanwhile, a British parliamentary committee investigating whether Facebook was being used to manipulate election results published 250 pages of internal Facebook documents from the Six4Three civil suit late last year.


The committee said emails showed the social media giant offered Netflix and other popular apps preferential access to people's data even after it had tightened its privacy rules.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Facebook won't ban political advertisements: Mark Zuckerberg


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Cheating case against Oyo founder, six others; Oyo to file FIR against the hotel owner

Press Trust of India

India has potential to create more than 100 unicorns by 2025, says Nasscom report

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

IAN Fund announces final closure of its fund at Rs 375 Cr

Sujata Sangwan

WhatsApp's group privacy settings are finally here. Here's how you can use them

Sindhu Kashyap

The fundamental rule of being an investor is you have to embrace uncertainty: Karan Mohla of Chiratae Ventures

Sameer Ranjan

Meet 5 startup co-founders who brought family into leadership roles and scaled

Rashi Varshney

YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] How startups from small towns are giving their peers from metros a tough fight

Sindhu Kashyap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore