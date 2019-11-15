Google checking account service on its way: report

In a project code named Cache, Google is working on a system that will host checking accounts clearly bearing the brands of the financial institutions, which will handle security and regulatory compliance issues, according to the Journal report.

By Press Trust of India
15th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google plans to launch a checking account service next year in a collaboration with Citigroup and a credit union in Silicon Valley, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.


In a project code named Cache, Google is working on a system that will host checking accounts clearly bearing the brands of the financial institutions, which will handle security and regulatory compliance issues, according to the Journal report.


The report quoted a Google executive as saying the company's approach "is going to be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system" in what might be seen as a longer but safer route.


The move would come as internet titans become increasingly involved in online financial transactions and ecommerce.


Google sets new standards
Also Read

How Google BERT Can Help Improve your Search Rankings


Apple and Google both offer digital wallets that can be used on smartphones to pay for purchases online or in real-world shops.


Apple also recently released a credit card. Amazon has been reported to be in talks with banks about creating a checking account service.


Meanwhile, Facebook has been steadily building up ecommerce tools at the social network as well as the ability to send money using its messaging apps such as WhatsApp.


Facebook has gone a major step further, releasing controversial plans for a global cryptocurrency called Libra.


Facebook had originally hoped to roll out Libra next year, but has met fierce resistance from regulators and governments who see it as a threat to their monetary sovereignty.


The social media giant's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last month opened the door to scaling back plans for Libra if it cannot win approval as a new currency for global exchanges.


Zuckerberg told US lawmakers on October 23 that the goal of Libra was "to build a global payment system rather than a currency". 


On Tuesday, Facebook launched Facebook Pay, an integrated payments solution for all Facebook-owned services (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger) and its native platform. The service is slated to roll out in the US this week. It will support all major credit/debit cards and PayPal. Payments will be processed in partnership with companies like PayPal, Stripe and others around the world, Facebook stated.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Amid a climate emergency, Google opens new accelerator to support social impact startups


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

How Bengaluru-based startup 100Pillars builds and renovates homes without construction woes

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

Pharmacy retail chain Medplus plans IPO to raise Rs 700 Cr

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
These young global heroes are ushering in change (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook says AI getting better at spying unwanted content

Press Trust of India

[Tech30] This Delhi-based startup leverages AI to help people share their stories

Roshni Balaji

15 paths to successful innovation: what we can learn from stories of these 75 iconic innovations

Madanmohan Rao

How electric mobility startup Oye! Rickshaw is working to solve the last-mile problem

Sindhu Kashyap

30 artists, 170 artworks: meet the artists at the fourth annual Chitra Kala Sangam exhibition

Madanmohan Rao

[App Fridays] Here's how you can discipline your spending habits with Money Manager

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore