[Funding alert] Insurtech startup Acko raises $16M from Ascent Capital

There is also speculation that Binny Bansal, ex-CEO and founder of Flipkart, may have invested $20 million in the startup.

By Sampath Putrevu
29th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based online insurance startup Acko has raised fresh funding of $16 million from Bengaluru-based growth stage investment firm Ascent Capital. When YourStory reached out to Acko for a comment, the startup said it was awaiting the approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and hence could not confirm the development.


Acko is only one of the two insurance startups that has an IRDAI licence. While there has been no official confirmation from either Acko or Binny Bansal, ex-CEO and founder of Flipkart , a few media reports suggest that the latter may have invested around $20 million in Acko.


Varun Dua, Acko

Varun Dua, Founder of Acko General Insurance.

Also Read

The woman who helped Sachin and Binny Bansal hire talent at Flipkart has now built a HRtech ‘startup for startups’


If Binny had invested $20 million in the former, he would have made a total cheque for $45 million in the startup. The former Flipkart founder invested $25 million in Acko when the startup raised its Series C round of $65 million from RPS Ventures (managed by former Softbank managing partner Kabir Mishra), Intact Ventures, Amazon, Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, and TechPro Ventures.


In May last year, Acko raised Series B funding of $12 million. The insurtech startup raised $12 million as part of its Series A funding led by Amazon. Prior to that, it raised $30 million, one of the highest seed funding in the Indian startup ecosystem, in May 2017.   


Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, Acko General Insurance offers insurance products of relevance catering to the needs of digitally-savvy consumers. The startup uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing motor insurance, allowing for favorable risk selection and superior underwriting. 


Acko also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products like rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation. It has partnered with more than 15 consumer internet players including Ola, Amazon, redBus, Zomato, and UrbanClap. The company claims to have distributed insurance policies to over 20 million unique customers after 12 months of starting operations.


Acko also has backing from NR Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, Swiss Re, Transamerica Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan of Infosys, Atul Nishar of Hexaware Technologies, Ashish Dhawan of ChrysCapital, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Rajeev Gupta of Arpwood Capital and Subba Rao of NuVentures and Venk Krishnan, NuWare founder.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Coverfox founder's Acko raises a record $30M in seed round


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

Paytm in talks to raise another $1B funding: sources

Press Trust of India

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Press Trust of India

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] GreyAtom raises pre-Series A round of $1.2M from Montane Ventures, others

Debolina Biswas

PubNub bets big on India; expands to support the explosive growth of realtime and new economy mobile applications

Team YS

MoEngage targets revenue of $25M by 2020

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Vested raises undisclosed amount from IP Ventures

Sutrishna Ghosh

BlackBuck partners with IDFC Bank, Yes Bank to offer free FASTags to truckers

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore