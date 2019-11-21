Why MyGate is not worried about competition from biggies; How Alibaba Cloud powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds

Of all the ‘hungry-for-disruption’ segments where technology has made its presence felt in the last decade, the apartment security market might be the least glamorous.





But reports say that the residential security looks set to grow as an opportunity, poised to reach a whopping $74.7 billion in global market size by 2023.





Apartment security has undoubtedly sprouted newer opportunities and greater market potential with the influx of biggies like Reliance Industries (which has entered the segment with its apartment-management app JioGate), NoBroker, and Adda, to name a few.





YourStory gets ‘UpClose’ with Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate, who talks about the influx of the top guns into the apartment security market and why that’s a positive sign for an early mover like MyGate.





Alibaba Group CTO and President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Jeff Zhang.

At a high-adrenaline live event at Hangzhou, Alibaba’s headquarters in China, that showcased the capabilities of the giant group’s 24-hour global online shopping festival on November 11, known variously as Singles’ Day, Double 11, and 11.11, Alibaba Group at a record-breaking $38 billion GMV sales.





Children at Imbue.

Vivek Vashisht’s startup Imbue Education works with school students to provide experiential and project-based learning at summer workshops to make learning fun. Founded in 2018, Imbue was born out of insights Vivek gathered during his TFI fellowship and the skills learnt during his two-year corporate stint at Goldman Sachs immediately after.





Nischal Puri

Nischal Puri and Lux Industries came together to start Artimas Fashions, which is aiming to corner the men’s innerwear market. Getting Virat Kohli’s One8 was the first step in that direction.





Sayali Karanjkar returned to India from the US to start up PaySense, which is now striving to make credit accessible and affordable to all. In July 2018, Naspers-backed PayU made an investment of $11.5 million in PaySense as part of its Series B funding round of $18 million.





Launched in October 2018, the Malabar Angel Network is working to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in North Kerala with incubators, accelerators, and funding for startups. It is also creating awareness about angel investment, and collaborating with colleges and other networks in the state.





Varun Jain, Director, Marketing and BD, NV Group

Registered in 1996 in Delhi, NV Group was started by Ashok Jain. His son Varun Jain, who joined the business to head marketing and business development, narrates the business' journey and explains its functioning.





Founders of LetsTransport - Sudarshan, Pushkar, and Ankit

LetsTransport is a Bengaluru-based intracity logistics firm, which has on-boarded over 44,000 trucks. Founded in 2015, the startup, which focuses on retail, FMCG, and ecommerce, has raised $20.3 million across five funding rounds.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



