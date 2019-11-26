National Milk Day and India's Rs 9,168 billion dairy market

How many of you remember the trademark glass of milk we had to drink every morning? Some of us liked it – while others had to pinch our noses and guzzle it down. India's dairy market – worth Rs 9,168 billion – is catered to by a complex network of farmers, dairy cooperatives, private players, cooperative federations, and more.





But it all began with Amul Founder Verghese Kurien, also known as the 'Father of the White Revolution'. And his birthday, November 26, is celebrated as National Milk Day. Although Kurien passed away in 2012, his ideas still live on in companies that are on a mission to bring milk to the masses.





Here are five such dairy brands that use simple farming and procurement models to make crores of revenue each year.





Image credit: Amul Facebook page

Through a partnership with Startup India, WhatsApp will provide 500 startups approved by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with $500 each of Facebook ad credits. With the ad credits, these startups can create ads that invite customers to click and open a chat on WhatsApp, deepening connections and increasing sales.





Vivek Gupta and Abhay, Founders of Licious

In the latest series, YourStory goes ‘Behind the Scenes’ to understand the workings of some of the most intriguing tech startups in the Indian ecosystem. In this edition, we profile Licious, the Bengaluru-based meat brand. In four years, the brand has become synonymous with online meat delivery. But what makes this startup tick and what does it take to build a meat brand?





Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO, InMobi Group

Glance, the mobile content platform and part of the InMobi Group, has acquired Roposo, a short video platform for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will give Glance access to more than 42 million users, and also to vernacular content creators.





Pravin interacting with a few children at one of the schools during an act.

Pravin, a President’s Gold Medalist, served in the Indian Navy as a Lieutenant Commander (Communications Specialist) for years. Then, he stepped down from his position with the sole intention of making people happy. Fondly called Pintoo, Pravin is remembered for his clown avatar.





Ola Electric has inked a partnership with power distribution companies BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) to bring charging stations to New Delhi. This is a step forward in Ola Electric’s efforts to drive growth across India’s EV ecosystem.





In India, single women above the age of 35 are making their own choices when it comes to career, dating, and sex, battling stereotypes - and proudly.





Pete Lau with his OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei

Smartphone maker OnePlus said that it discovered a security breach last week while monitoring its systems. The company said in a statement on Friday that some of its users' order information was accessed by an unauthorised party.





