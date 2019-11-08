With 5M subscribers, OYO’s loyalty programme Oyo Wizard drives 49pc of bookings

The company plans to expand Oyo Wizard’s customer base to reach over 6.5 million by the end of 2019.

By Sujata Sangwan
8th Nov 2019
OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced that Oyo Wizard, its paid loyalty programme, has reached five million subscribers, contributing to 49 percent of OYO bookings. This indicates a surge in loyal customers, the hospitality unicorn said in a release. 


Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, Oyo Hotels & Homes, said, 

 

“OYO Wizard is one of the best loyalty programmes in the hospitality industry providing unparalleled values and services. The five-million mark is an important milestone for us and is a testament to the popularity of OYO Wizard."

"We will continue to offer value and convenience and reward loyal guests via the OYO Wizard program by offering highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price,” he added.


Oyo

Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, Oyo Hotels & Homes

According to the company, OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. The company plans to expand Oyo Wizard’s customer base to reach over 6.5 million by the end of 2019.


With 9200+ hotels under OYO’s portfolio currently partnered with this programme, OYO Wizard is increasingly becoming a preferred option of booking quality and affordable accommodation on OYO, the company added. 

 

Also, 60 percent of all transactions made by premium Wizard members are done on Wizard member hotels, resulting in much higher income as compared to non-Wizard hotels.

 

At present, OYO Wizard is available across four tiers – Wizard Blue (Rs 99 for six-month membership), Wizard Silver (Rs 199 for one-year membership), Wizard Gold (Rs 399 for two-year membership) and the recently introduced - OYO Wizard Lite.


Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes claims to be the world’s second-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 35,000 hotels and over 1.2 million rooms and offers guests around the world access to over 1,25,000 vacation homes.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

