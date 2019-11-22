The fourth edition of SAP Startup Social will focus on disrupting limitless possibilities in enterprise management

By Jerlin Justus
22nd Nov 2019
SAP

SAP

Over a 100 million new businesses are launched globally every year, which roughly translates to 11,000 startups launched every hour! In this fast-paced environment, it is essential for startups to keep on innovating, if they want to stay ahead in the game and survive. But, sometimes, startups lack the push to help them up their product management game and achieve high-trajectory growth. If you're wondering how to get there faster, come find out at the SAP Startup Social 2019.

feature

Like every year, SAP, the global leader in enterprise networking, is hosting its annual flagship summit, SAP Startup Social. It is the largest corporate startup accelerator-driven summit in India with 900+ ecosystem participants and 30+ investors in attendance across editions. Past editions have featured luminaries such as Binny Bansal, Nandan Nilekani, Peter Vesterbacka, Jitendra Gupta, Rajiv Srivastava, among others.


This year, SAP Startup Social 2019, in its fourth edition, promises to be bigger and better.


Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 10 AM - 7 PM

Venue: The Leela Palace, Bangalore

A conference to help you scale in the enterprise world

The current edition of the event, designed around the theme ‘Disrupt’ will focus on three key levers for driving the India Product story, namely SaaS, Product Management and the Indiastack.

fe

The day-long summit will have focused tracks discussing challenges that affect growth trajectory from retaining a differentiated value proposition to breaking into the psyche of the Indian enterprise customer, hiring talent to make these companies digital natives of tomorrow, creating a seamless yet intuitive UX and an awesome customer experience management.


Product managers, founders, investors and think tanks will share strategies and tactics on what works best and the path forward, with a special focus on the Indian ecosystem.

Hear from the best in the industry

The event will be inaugurated by Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President & MD, SAP Labs India, followed by the inaugural keynote on ‘Building the 1 Trillion SaaS Economy’ delivered by Ravi Gururaj, President – TiE Bangalore. It will feature some of the finest contemporary upstarts in the Indian SaaS startup world such as Khadim Bhati from Whatfix, Miten Mehta from CleverTap, Ajith Narayanan from mFine, Anand Madangopal from Cardiac Design Labs. Prasanna Krishnamurthy from Upekkha will deliver a talk on ‘Value SaaS’ while Pinkesh Shah will throw light on ‘India’s Product Leadership: How to be at the pole position?’


This is also a great chance to network with key investors such as Shekhar Kirani (Accel Partners), Naganand Doraswamy (Ideaspring Capital), Shailesh Lakhani (Sequoia Capital), Shashank Randev (100X.VC), Radhesh Kanumury (Arka venture Labs), Manish Singhal (Pi Ventures), among others.


Register Here

Startups can tell their stories and be mentored

This year, there’s a whole lot more in store for startups who attend SAP Startup Social. Check them out below!


TiE Mentorship Drive at SAP Startup Social


Along with TiE Bangalore, SAP is offering an exclusive ‘Mentorship Drive’, where startups will get the chance to be mentored one-on-one by leading entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders. You can dive into your startup’s pain points and figure out the bottlenecks hindering growth.


The Drive is open to all growth-stage tech startups, and the key areas of focus for mentoring are marketing and sales, business plan, legal, hiring and HR, funding and finance & accounting.


Click here for more details and to sign up.


The UnMasking


In collaboration with SAP Startup Studio, The Unmasking is a unique applied storytelling platform where startup stories worth telling are showcased. Five masked entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to tell their story to an audience of investors, mentors, media, corporates, and other storytellers.


Apply now to be part of The UnMasking platform


So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the hottest event for entrepreneurs in town, SAP Startup Social 2019

Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

