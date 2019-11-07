YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)

There was a time when banking in India was synonymous to SBI - the State Bank of India. Historically, it is the oldest commercial bank of the country. Today, it has a customer base of 430 million and counting. So, getting up and close with its Chairman Rajnish Kumar is bound to be insightful, eventful, and inspiring.





Rajnish Kumar’s journey at SBI began exactly 39 years ago. And this journey bears all the hallmarks of the traits we envision driving new India. His consistency, hard work, perseverance, humility, and an unwavering, robust personal value system, and an inclusive, decisive leadership style have enabled his ascent to one of India’s most well-respected bankers.





From a Probationary Officer (PO) at an SBI branch in a little-known town in Uttar Pradesh in 1980, Rajnish has since made the journey to becoming the Chairman of SBI, steering India’s largest lender into the new digital era.





In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, the SBI Chairman gets candid about his personal journey and the qualities that helped his ascension to the top job at India's largest lender. He also shares his take on the Indian economy, on the various initiatives as part of SBI's transformation strategy, and his plans for driving engagement with innovative fintech startups.





Watch the full interaction for more.





SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Leah Belsky, Senior Vice President of Coursera and Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI

From L to R: Askhay Singhal, Dhananjay Sharma and Kartik Hajela.

Founders of Chaayos - Raghav Verma and Nitin Saluja (Left to Right)

