[Jobs Roundup] Is social networking your strength? Explore these openings for a community manager

Social media connections have become the new necessity for everyone. Every company has to consciously manage its digital footprint and develop its brand image. In this scenario, the role of a community manager is inevitable and significant.





Community managers have great expertise in social networks and implement the strategies planned by social media managers. They represent a company or brand and make effective connections with its digital community. They carry out social media analytics, manage crises on social media, create content, find new clients online, and maintain the relationships with existing ones.













These are the people who identify a company’s support on social media and monitor feedback. They are all-rounders when it comes to fostering cordial relations with the company’s clients and supporters.





If you are a pro at social media engagement and enjoy digital marketing, take a look at these current job openings for community managers curated by YourStory.





Community Manager

The Flying Squirrel

Experience needed: 0-3 years





The company is seeking a candidate with a natural flair for handling people, engaging in effective conversations, and connecting to a larger community. The selected candidate will manage all the content on the social media channels of the company. Creating, building, and managing healthy customer relations should be their focus. They will be at the forefront, representing the company, and ensuring maximum customer happiness.





Community Manager – Mad Over Videos

Denture Capital

Experience needed: Not specified





The company is looking for a talented community manager for a new flagship event for video marketing. The selected candidate is expected to coordinate with the marketing, PR, and communications team to plan and implement social media campaigns and strategies. They should build communities on social media and develop relationships with customers and professionals. Their responsibilities would also cover monitoring, tracking, and reporting on feedback.





Community Manager

Trell

Experience needed: 1+ years





At Trell, the community manager has to improve the digital experience of users and achieve business goals. They will give voice to customer needs and ensure enhanced customer satisfaction. They must provide strategic solutions to augment product utilisation. They are responsible for identifying new opportunities for user references and empowered social media support.





Community Manager

SAIF Partners

Experience needed: Not specified





The company is in search of a passionate leader who loves networking and bringing people together. Candidates must be able to partner with the execution of startup programmes and source mentors, advisors, and speakers for the events. They should serve as the main point of contact for all community relations. Strategising and building strong communities ought to be their forte. They should keep in mind scope, time, and budget while executing projects and campaigns. If the candidate is enthusiastic about experiencing the journeys of startups and is up for collaborations, they might be the right fit for this role.





Community Manager

Simpl

Experience needed: 0-3 years





Simpl is on the lookout for an energetic candidate to join its customer experience team. The community manager will interact with customers, understand its pain points, and resolve issues with feature requests quickly. They should be flexible to deploy any means to troubleshoot and analyse customer difficulties. They should also provide solutions for issues faced by customers. Patience and attention to detail are prerequisites for this role.





