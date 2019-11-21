[Jobs Roundup] Is social networking your strength? Explore these openings for a community manager

If you are a pro at social media engagement and enjoy digital marketing, here’s your chance at donning the hat of a community manager.

By Swetha M
21st Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Social media connections have become the new necessity for everyone. Every company has to consciously manage its digital footprint and develop its brand image. In this scenario, the role of a community manager is inevitable and significant.


Community managers have great expertise in social networks and implement the strategies planned by social media managers. They represent a company or brand and make effective connections with its digital community. They carry out social media analytics, manage crises on social media, create content, find new clients online, and maintain the relationships with existing ones.


GROW YOUR BRAND AMONG YOUR COMMUNITY


Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Hungry for jobs? Check out for openings in the foodtech sector


These are the people who identify a company’s support on social media and monitor feedback. They are all-rounders when it comes to fostering cordial relations with the company’s clients and supporters.


If you are a pro at social media engagement and enjoy digital marketing, take a look at these current job openings for community managers curated by YourStory.


Community Manager

The Flying Squirrel

Experience needed: 0-3 years


The company is seeking a candidate with a natural flair for handling people, engaging in effective conversations, and connecting to a larger community. The selected candidate will manage all the content on the social media channels of the company. Creating, building, and managing healthy customer relations should be their focus. They will be at the forefront, representing the company, and ensuring maximum customer happiness.


For more information, click here.

Community Manager – Mad Over Videos

Denture Capital

Experience needed: Not specified


The company is looking for a talented community manager for a new flagship event for video marketing. The selected candidate is expected to coordinate with the marketing, PR, and communications team to plan and implement social media campaigns and strategies. They should build communities on social media and develop relationships with customers and professionals. Their responsibilities would also cover monitoring, tracking, and reporting on feedback.


For more information, click here.

Community Manager

Trell

Experience needed: 1+ years


At Trell, the community manager has to improve the digital experience of users and achieve business goals. They will give voice to customer needs and ensure enhanced customer satisfaction. They must provide strategic solutions to augment product utilisation. They are responsible for identifying new opportunities for user references and empowered social media support.


For more information, click here.

Community Manager

SAIF Partners

Experience needed: Not specified


The company is in search of a passionate leader who loves networking and bringing people together. Candidates must be able to partner with the execution of startup programmes and source mentors, advisors, and speakers for the events. They should serve as the main point of contact for all community relations. Strategising and building strong communities ought to be their forte. They should keep in mind scope, time, and budget while executing projects and campaigns. If the candidate is enthusiastic about experiencing the journeys of startups and is up for collaborations, they might be the right fit for this role.


For more information, click here.

Community Manager

Simpl

Experience needed: 0-3 years


Simpl is on the lookout for an energetic candidate to join its customer experience team. The community manager will interact with customers, understand its pain points, and resolve issues with feature requests quickly. They should be flexible to deploy any means to troubleshoot and analyse customer difficulties. They should also provide solutions for issues faced by customers. Patience and attention to detail are prerequisites for this role.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

[Jobs roundup] Is ethical hacking your interest? Check out these job openings


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swetha M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr revenue in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

[The Turning Point] Braving rejections from VCs, how this engineer built tax filing startup ClearTax

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Why MyGate is not worried about competition from biggies; How Alibaba Cloud powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tired of keeping track of warranties? Innstal helps you keep them handy on your phone

Sindhu Kashyaap

Uber unveils driver rewards programme 'Uber Plus' in 13 Indian cities

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Aye Finance raises Rs 125 Cr from Dutch bank FMO

Press Trust of India

As the SaaS market heats up, this startup by Zoho co-founders offers a viable B2B solution for all your CRM needs

Vishal Krishna

Why MyGate is not worried about competition from biggies; How Alibaba Cloud powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds

Team YS

Great entrepreneurs don’t fit into any pattern; they form a new one: Alok Goyal of Stellaris

Sameer Ranjan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore