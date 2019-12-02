Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week

"The best startups generally come from somebody needing to scratch an itch," said Michael Arrington, founder and co-editor of TechCrunch.





After all, if you need something done, why wait for someone else to do it? That's exactly what Ankur Goyal did.





When Ankur saw his mother suffering from osteoporosis, a condition where one’s bones become fragile and porous. Deep in research, he soon realised women have several unique health and nutritional needs because of menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause.





Setting out to make a change, Ankur co-founded &Me with Sheta Mittal in September 2017. A women’s health and wellness brand, &Me focusses on solving women’s functional needs across menstrual health, fitness, beauty, and wellness. Today, &Me has over one lakh consumers and is present in more than 600 retail stores across five cities in India.





Bengaluru-based Masai School is a coding bootcamp that trains tech aspirants in full-stack, web, and android development. The programme lets students pay the course fee after they get a suitable job.





Filmmaker-turned-entrepreneur Ganesh Shankar Raj started MINDIA to curate positive, compelling, and unique stories of India. The startup has brought 100 unknown tales into the limelight till now, and aims to get one lakh subscribers over the next year.





Bengaluru-based PowerupCloud Technologies, a tech startup focused on cloud technologies, was founded by Siva S from Tirupur. Here's the story of how it got acquired by Larsen & Tubro Infotech this October.





Meeting room collaboration platform Zoapi’s product has been used over 12,000 meetings and for nearly 9,000 hours, in the first 10 months of starting its operations. The startup’s client list includes InMobi, WeWork, RedBus, Chiratae Ventures, and Raymonds, among others.





Bengaluru-based Acuver aims to change how companies tackle their supply chains by focusing on applications for order and warehouse management, enablement, reporting and analytics, innovations, and global inventory visibility.





Launched in 2017, Cymatic is tapping technology to provide interactive virtual classrooms and peer learning to students of Class 8 to 12 in Tier II and III villages. The edtech startup works on a subscription model and aims to go pan-India soon.





Mumbai-based The Gene Box is a B2B healthcare startup that studies genes and provides recommendations to professional healthcare practitioners to help them strategise wellness and nutrition-based regimens.





