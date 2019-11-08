Amid the Delhi government's effort to curb pollution by introducing the odd-even scheme, ride-hailing company Uber started its bike-sharing service, Uber BikeShare in the capital city which will allow users ride with another bike rider going in the same direction.





In a tweet by Uber India, the ride-hailing major said, "Want to do your bit for Delhi's air? #LeaveYourCarBehind and take an Uber Moto to college. Save some change while you bring a change."





The service is currently available as a last-mile commute option from or to the metro stations. The Uber app showed the base fare for BikeShare to be at Rs 5 for the closest metro station.





Recently, Uber announced that the Delhi-NCR commuters will also be able to see Delhi Metro and buses as ride options on the Uber app, as the ride-hailing giant has partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to integrate information of 210 DMRC Metro stations on its services.





DMRC also unveiled its shared vision of a ‘model metro station’ to showcase how public transport can be integrated with Uber’s multi-modal vision for the future of mobility. The model demonstrates the breadth of first and last-mile options with organised and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas to complement public transportation. Services such as UberGo, Pool, Moto, Auto, and Uber’s Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAV) further highlight the diversity of Uber’s platform.









While the state government's regulations do not allow bike-taxis to operate in Delhi, Uber runs UberMoto in Gurugram and Noida. It was reported last month that Uber had submitted a proposal to the Delhi government, offering to use 5,000 bike-taxis to improve first and last-mile connectivity during the odd-even scheme.





In a blog post, Uber said that for the third time, the New Delhi government has implemented an ‘odd-even’ scheme to keep a check on air pollution in the capital city. To help the situation, on November 4, Uber launched its #LeaveYourCarBehind campaign, encouraging citizens to lend a hand in improving Delhi’s air quality, by sharing mobility assets and choosing options such as ridesharing and carpooling, instead of the one-person-per-car routine.





"The #LeaveYourCarBehind campaign has already received support from reputable entities such as URJA (apex body of Resident Welfare Association), Delhi Clean Air Forum, and the Lung Care Foundation, who’ve all stressed the need to maximise utilisation of available mobility assets," the company's blog post read.





