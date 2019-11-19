Urban Ladder becomes profitable, doubles revenues to Rs 433.97 Cr in FY19

Urban Ladder has been narrowing its losses over the last two fiscal years. In FY18, the furniture brand had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 117.32 crore, and before that, it had reported a loss of Rs 161.17 crore in FY16.

By Tarush Bhalla
19th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Urban Ladder, an omnichannel furniture retail startup has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 50.21 crore for the financial year 2019, according to regulatory filings accessed by YourStory.


The brand has been narrowing its losses over the last two fiscal years. In FY18, the furniture brand had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 117.32 crore, and before that, it had reported a loss of Rs 161.17 crore in FY16.


Ashish Goel Urban Ladder

Ashish Goel, co-founder and CEO, Urban Ladder

Also Read

Urban Ladder co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa calls it a day, steps down from leadership role


While the total consolidated revenue of the brand more than doubled to Rs 433.97 crore for FY19. In FY18, Urban Ladder had reported Rs 204.73 crore in revenue. 


The filings show that the reason for the profits could be attributed to doubling in revenues and keeping certain expenses in check including employee benefits, among others. 


This pattern of keeping costs in check can be seen in tough decisions which the startup has made over the past year. 


In February 2019, it was reported the company was going through a funding crunch and had laid-off nearly 90 employees in the quarter ending March 2019. This brought the total headcount of the company down to about 700 employees then.


Earlier this month, Urban Ladder has raised close to Rs 14.91 crore from SAIF Partners, Steadview Capital, and Sequoia Capital India as a follow-on of its Series E round.


All three existing investors have invested close to Rs 4.96 crore each, with a total of 8,352 Series E3 cumulative convertible preference shares (CCPS) issued to them at a premium of Rs 17,830 per share. Before this round, Urban Ladder had raised more than $112.8 million in funding and counts SAIF Partners, Steadview Capital, Sequoia Capital, Ratan Tata, and Kalaari Capital among its investors.


Currently, the startup is spearheaded by CEO and Co-founder Ashish Goel, after Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-founder and former Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO) left the startup.


Announcing his exit on LinkedIn, Rajiv said that he would move out of an active leadership role at the end of October but would continue to be an engaged shareholder and board member of Urban Ladder and work with Co-Founder Ashish Goel on strategic initiatives.


Co-founded by Rajiv Srivatsa and Ashish Goel in 2012, Urban Ladder recently entered Chennai, opening a new store and experience centre. The startup currently claims to have 12 stores in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Urban Ladder raises Rs 15 Cr from SAIF, Sequoia, Steadview Capital


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Grofers continues to add funds to its cart, bags Rs 321 Cr from parent company

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] EasyRewardz raises Series B round from Flipkart

Thimmaya Poojary

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
How Treebo is aiming for profitability by 2021 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] EasyRewardz raises Series B round from Flipkart

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Furtados School of Music raises Rs 20 Cr led by IAN Fund

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Perfios raises $50M in Series B funds led by Warburg Pincus, Bessemer Venture Partners

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Digital Mall of Asia raises Rs 22 Cr through Amour Infrastructure

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Social commerce startup WMall raises Rs 64 Cr in Series B

Sujata Sangwan

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore