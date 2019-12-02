100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ hits the right notes with 100 gigs in a single day

Our world is changing rapidly, and not just for the greater good. In the last few decades alone, our once abundant rivers have begun drying up, mighty mountains are dying, hunger is thriving and pollution is choking our cities – all symptoms of a change for the worse.





These statistics are not meant to alarm, but to bring immediate and urgent need for change; a change for the good. Every big movement in history started with a single voice or a small group perhaps, which then snowballed into mass movements. All it takes is the drive to do some good in the world – a kind of goodness that lasts forever.





100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ has channelised these vibes into a movement by turning to music. It was Jimi Hendrix who said, “Music doesn’t lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music.” Taking a leaf out of this eternal rockstar’s book, 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ started a first-of-its-kind musical movement on November 29, with #100Pipers100Gigs, where 100 of India's most celebrated music bands came in unison to play for not just one, but 15 causes.





1 day. 100 gigs. 27 cities. 15 causes.

Leading bands like Parikrama, Delhi Indie Project, Indus Creed, The Local Train, Peepal Tree and many more, together performed live across 27 cities to raise awareness for different social and environmental causes – from water scarcity, gender equality and dying arts, to raise a voice against the evil of hunger and polluting our oceans, among others.





Bengaluru, the Mecca of the independent music scene in India, played host to 11 rocking performances with some of the most well-known bands from around the country. Known for its sprawling rock music culture, the city of startups played host to edgy indie music with Peepal Tree, Girish and the Chronicles, Perfect Strangers, Soundarya, The Sylvester Trio, Akog, Mahesh & the FTP, Aabha Hanjura & Sufistication, KA 19, Siddharth Menon and Suraj Mani, all lending their voice in the fight to #PreventWaterPollution, the cause that Bengaluru stood for.





Musician Siddharth Menon, who performed in Bengaluru, not only enthralled the audience with his high-energy performance, but left the crowd with a tinkering thought about standing up to #FightWaterPollution in Bengaluru, the cause that Menon was supporting.





“While it is always a pleasure to perform in the garden city, this time was a lot more special as I had the honour of being part of such an important initiative with 100 Pipers Play For A Cause. Always believed that music unites people like nothing else does, and this event is a classic example,” he said.





Siddharth Menon

The cause of preventing water pollution and scarcity strikes a personal note with the Kerala-born musician - “My family and friends were severely affected by the Kerala floods last year. It was that incident that made me think about the environment actively. I’m making small changes in my life to be more conscious of water usage”





Echoing Menon’s sentiments, Aabha Hanjura of Sufistication, who also performed in Bengaluru supporting to #FightWaterPollution, says music transcends language to bring people together, “Music has the power to start conversations, which is the first step towards change. For me, water has always been an important cause and I’m glad we are a part of this conversation with 100 Pipers Play For A Cause”.





100 Pipers has always lived its brand philosophy of ‘Be Remembered for Good’ with various endeavours that lead to a positive change. In the past as well, ‘Play For A Cause’ has brought celebrated musicians to create awareness for various causes and championed social change. With this year’s #100Pipers100Gigs, 100 Pipers ‘Play For A Cause’ has led this change from the front while inspiring people to join forces. Even you can be a part of the movement and pledging your support here.