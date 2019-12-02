CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation; calls them 'economic terrorists'

CAIT claimed that small retailers have suffered at the hands of Amazon, Flipkart, and other ecommerce portals for the last one year, leading to a decline in their business.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has lashed out at ecommerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, calling them "economic terrorists", and demanded that the government take action against them for alleged violation of FDI policy norms.


However, a Flipkart spokesperson vehemently denied the allegations and said the company operates through a marketplace model in India, and is fully compliant with all the laws of the country, including all FDI regulations.


"It is unfortunate that some fringe organisations with vested interests keep peddling their agenda," the Flipkart spokesperson told PTI, adding that vested interests are against the entrepreneurial spirit that the government wants to kindle in the country to create jobs and support wealth and economic growth creators.
FDI
Also Read

Govt to consider relaxing FDI norms for single brand retail, digital media, and other sectors


A response could not be elicited from Amazon India.


CAIT claimed that small retailers have suffered at the hands of Amazon, Flipkart, and other ecommerce portals for the last one year, leading to decline in their business.


"These companies can easily be termed as economic terrorists and a major roadblock in making India a $5 trillion economy vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the traders' body said.


"We expect the government to take immediate action against Amazon and Flipkart and either they should follow the policy or wind up their business activities from India," it added.

Flipkart, on the other hand, said innovation and tech-driven digital commerce is central to India's dream of a $5 trillion dollar economy. It said ecommerce was enabling the success of MSMEs, kiranas, farmers, and also creating new livelihood opportunities while supporting formalisation of the economy and bringing in more tax revenue to the exchequer.


"Over the last five years, we have created lakhs of new jobs through our deep investments in infrastructure and the seller ecosystem, and have built several hundred path-breaking innovations through our technology and engineering team," the Flipkart spokesperson said.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Press Trust of India

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

9 cities, 40k beds, 6X growth: CEO Rohit Kapoor looks back on OYO Life’s milestones as it turns one

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Finance apps retain long and strong says a new report from Adjust and App Annie

Team YS

UPI touches record transactions in November, but value declines

Sohini Mitter

Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 percent from Dec 3

Press Trust of India

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Press Trust of India

India will be in top 3 countries in innovation in next 30 years: Amit Kapoor

Press Trust of India

Liquidity, exits two key issues for Indian startup ecosystem in India: Silicon Valley VC

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore