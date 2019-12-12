Centre takes up unauthorised drones issue with states

Aviation regulator DGCA has launched the preliminary version of Digital Sky Platform, which provides for registration of RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), issuance of their permits, as well as, their flight path approvals, among others.

By Press Trust of India
12th Dec 2019
The Centre has taken up with respective State Governments and Union Territory administrations the issue of unauthorised drones, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri.


Aviation regulator DGCA has launched the preliminary version of Digital Sky Platform, which provides for registration of RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), issuance of their permits, as well as, their flight path approvals, among others.


drones
Drones are reshaping the surveying and mapping industry in India


In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) keeps track of the registered civil RPAS.


"Regarding unauthorised drones, Government of India has taken up the matter with respective State Governments/Union Territory administrations," he noted.


All RPAS need to have a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and all such operators required to get Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from the aviation regulator.


To a question on whether the government plans to use drone technology for mapping, monitoring, disaster management, and to increase productivity in the agriculture sector, the minister replied in the affirmative.


"Drones have multiple uses like mapping, monitoring, surveying, disaster management, delivery of payload, etc.," he added.


Earlier in December, as many as 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed along the country's border, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.


The minister also said a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the threat from drones has been issued in April 2019 to all states and union territories for implementation.


"As per the information received, 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders," he said in a response to a written question.


Further, Reddy said, the Indian Air Force is the main airspace control agency and continues to train all security agencies and all state and union territory police forces on anti-drone measures.


All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirement, he said.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Drone tech startup AUS raises funding in pre-Series A round, led by GrowX Ventures, 500 Startups, BellWether Advisors


Authors
Press Trust of India

