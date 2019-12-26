DPIIT to issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector soon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is expected to soon issue a clarification on the issues raised by certain stakeholders over the government's decision to permit 26 per cent FDI in digital media sector, according to sources.

By Press Trust of India
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is expected to soon issue a clarification on the issues raised by certain stakeholders over the government's decision to permit 26 per cent FDI in digital media sector, according to sources.


Certain industry players and experts have stated that the move to cap foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media sector to 26 per cent throws up questions that need clarifications as some of those who were looking to raise funds could be restricted.


FDI
Also Read

Focus on textiles, startups, and agri to attract investments: DPIIT to businesses in Northeast


There are mainly two issues -- how the FDI policy of the sector would treat news aggregators and what would happen to those digital media companies where overseas investment is over 26 per cent -- that need clarification.

On these matters, the department is expected to issue clarification soon, a source said.


The DPIIT has already taken views of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the issue.


Deloitte India Partner Jehil Thakkar had said that clarity was needed on how to treat cases of television broadcasters that stream news online, but are allowed 49 per cent FDI.


"What happens to those, whether they qualify under 26 per cent or 49 per cent (FDI)? What happens to news websites which are 100 per cent foreign entity?" he said.


Internet and Mobile Association of India too had sought clarification on the issue.


In a representation to the DPIIT, it stated that the decision will have impact on startup ecosystem as continued FDI is critical to enable Indian digital media startups to achieve global scale.


"Several foreign strategic intermediaries have set up their operations in India, as digital media was categorised as 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route. A clarification on the non-applicability of the new FDI measure would be critical for them to continue making massive investments in India," it added.

Also Read

DPIIT received some complaints of ecomm firms offering deep discounts: Goyal


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

Apoorva Puranik

YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

Team YS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

Thimmaya Poojary

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive

Tarush Bhalla

Baazi Games to invest $5M in startups, gaming technology

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore