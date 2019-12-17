How Infosys is making its employees future-ready (and other top stories of the day)

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, has undertaken a massive cultural transformation within the organisation. This involves meeting the learning and career aspirations of younger employees and opening newer pathways for seasoned professionals.





With an employee base of a little over 2.36 lakh people, Infosys has embarked on a path where it needs to modernise the company through rapid adoption of latest technologies and keeping employees in sync with these trends alongside.





To reskill its employees, Infosys has identified 36 key areas and created learning pathways on Lex, which has about 700 courses at present, in addition to over 1,500 courses in instructor-led training mode.





Read our interview with Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President and Group Head – Human Resources, Infosys, here.





Foodtech sector trends 2020

In 2019, the foodtech sector saw unicorns Swiggy and Zomato establishing their stronghold, growing exponentially, and focussing on single-serve meals. But 2020 is likely to see increased supply, improved choices, faster deliveries, and greater use of technology.





Entrepreneurship is no cakewalk. It’s rife with many challenges – starting up, initial investment, the right product fit, looking for funding, marketing, distribution…the list is endless. From fashion and handicrafts to event management and beauty products, these woman entrepreneurs started with minimal investment and are now earning in crores.





Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong

Myntra, the fashion brand marketplace and part of the Flipkart Group, is all geared up for its biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS). Now in its 11th edition and spread over four days between December 22 and December 25, EORS will have 8.5 lakh styles to choose from over 3,000 brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories.





32-year-old IAS officer Swapnil Tembe.

Swapnil Tembe, the District Collector of East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, believes that education wields the power to bring about social change. He is leading from the front to improve the literacy rate in the region, and has helped renovate more than 60 schools.









Google has released its annual ranking of Play Store’s best apps, games, movies, books and audiobooks of 2019. There are the usual suspects, and also some new, unheard of apps that emerged as absolute winners during the year. Spotify was India’s user’s choice app of the year on Google Play, while ‘Call of Duty’ dominated the gaming category locally and globally. Here are the top apps of 2019.









The MSME Ministry cannot work in silos and requires other departments to work jointly to uplift and empower Indian MSMEs. Here are five key ministries and their ministers who are critical to ensuring a bright future for MSMEs





Courtney Powell, COO, 500Startups, says the conversation in India isn't just about funding these days; it's about founders taking their products global.

Courtney Powell, the COO of VC fund 500 Startups, believes that India’s startup ecosystem has evolved, and founders are keen to take their products global. She says the country is high on innovation and aims to tap ground-breaking hard tech ideas.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



