[Jobs roundup] Channelise your strong administrative and communication skills as a company secretary with these job openings
If you possess strong administrative, organisation, time management and interpersonal skills, the ability to take initiative, and meticulous attention to detail, one of these company secretary roles may be just right for you.
The growth of the startup economy has led to many new companies being registered every other day. And while tech, finance, and HR often grab the limelight, the role a company secretary plays is vital.
A company secretary provides guidance to company directors on the administration of the organisation. S/he helps ensure that the company complies with legal and regulatory policies. A day in a company secretary’s life would involve monitoring finances and account records, arranging director’s meetings, maintaining statutory records, and preparing reports.
If you have the necessary skills, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for company secretaries:
Company Secretary
Asteria Aerospace
Experience needed: 3+ years
At Asteria Aerospace, a company secretary is expected to assist in developing a corporate and social sustainability framework. S/he will have to handle the promotion, formation, and incorporation of companies. The routine will include advising the company on arbitration and conciliation services, managing secretarial audit, and participating in Corporate Social Responsibility.
For more information, click here.
Company Secretary
SPACE Consultants
Experience needed: 1-3 years
Selected candidates will be responsible for ensuring that the company complies with standard financial and legal practices. They must maintain high standards of corporate governance. They will liaise between the board of directors and company stakeholders. Expertise in legal consulting and financial justification is desirable.
For more information, click here.
Company Secretary
Reverie Language Technologies
Experience needed: Not specified
The company is on the search for a hardworking candidate who can take on the responsibility of assisting in protecting legal rights of the company and ensuring compliances. S/he must participate in negotiations with customers and conform with internal contracting requirements. The candidate has to actively prepare and maintain minutes, statutory registers, and file e-forms with the registrar.
For more information, click here.
Company Secretary
LM Wind Power
Experience needed: 6+ years
The company is looking for a company secretary who can skilfully guide the management on all matters of corporate governance. S/he should draft and manage documentation, carefully look into renewal of licences/permissions, and coordinate with lawyers. The job role would involve tracking new amendments, reviewing with internal auditors, and ensuring compliance with audit observation.
For more information, click here.
Company Secretary
K-Arogia
Experience needed: 2 years
K-Arogia is on the lookout for energetic candidates with an ability to easily build rapport with clients. They must convene general meetings, provide support to Board of Directors, and implement administrative systems. They should handle correspondence before and after meetings. It is their duty to ensure that company policies are up to date and members are aware of implications. Freshers with strong interpersonal skills and a desire to work in a dynamic environment can apply.
For more information, click here.
