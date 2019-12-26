Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

The four-day shopping event saw Myntra making deeper inroads into the Tier -II and III towns with a majority of its new customers coming in from these locations.

By Thimmaya Poojary
26th Dec 2019
Myntra, the fashion apparel and lifestyle products' online marketplace registered a 50 percent rise in orders in its latest End of Reason Sale (EORS) as compared to last year's sale.


A part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra holds EORS bi-annually, and this year, it hosted its 11th edition from December 22 to 25, amid an economic slowdown in the country.


However, none of this seems to have had an impact on the sale, as the four-day shopping carnival saw 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items.


Myntra Amar

Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong

According to Myntra, six lakh new customers participated in the sale, with 68 percent of them coming from Tier-II and III cities and towns. Jackets, jeans, sweatshirts, and t-shirts were some of the highest-selling products in the apparel category.


Among the metros, Delhi-NCR topped the list of contributors to the sale, while Jaipur was number one in the list of Tier-II and III cities. Myntra Insiders or members of Myntra’s loyalty programme contributed about 57 percent of EORS revenue and registered 6.4 lakh new Insiders.


Myntra processed 4,000 orders per minute in the first hour of the sale, reaching 13,000 orders per minute at its peak. Beauty and personal care were the fastest-growing categories. The highest order value by an individual shopper was Rs 1.17 lakh.


On the performance of EORS, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, 


“We have just concluded the most successful EORS in our history, with a 50 percent rise in orders over last year. We broke several records this edition, acquiring six lakh new customers, registering over 115 million sessions on the platform, and 4.2 million orders, which is the highest ever for any EORS. Contribution from Tier-II and III cities continues to grow, with 57 percent orders and 68 percent of new customers coming from these regions.”


“We are extremely proud of these milestones and will continue to drive value for brands and customers, and remain committed to providing our ecosystem of partners, including kirana stores and tailors, better income opportunities through events like EORS,” Amar added.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

