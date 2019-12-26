National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

According to a recent Nasscom report, more than 1,300 new startups were added in India as of November 2019, enabling the country to retain its position as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. By mid 2019, India witnessed the addition of seven Unicorns taking the total tally to 24 - the third-highest number of Unicorns in a single country in the world.





While these numbers are encouraging and indicate a continued progress in the startup ecosystem, the government’s ambitious Startup India Project wants to further push the momentum by hosting the first-ever National Startup Awards in 2020.

Since its launch in 2016, the Startup India initiative of the Government of India, has worked towards catalysing the startup culture and building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.





National Startup Awards is open to startups as well as incubators and accelerators. Since the competition is open for applications by startups across sectors, it is mandatory that the startup be recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with a product in the market.





If you are a startup with an innovative solution to solve real-world problems and challenges in India, register today for the National Startup Awards 2020. Registrations close on December 31.





Highlighting the agenda behind the awards, Union Minister for Railway and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal said, “The National Startup Awards has been launched to help young entrepreneurs and startups to bring about positive change in society. This will not only encourage youngsters but also inspire new ideas.”

The awards will recognise exceptional startups across various categories that are providing ground-breaking solutions to challenges in India, developing innovative technologies, products and solutions from India to the world, building businesses that are scalable, sustainable and responsible and delivering measurable developmental gains. The measure of success will not only be the financial gains for the investors but also a contribution to the social good.





Participating Startups will be awarded in the National Startup Awards 2020 in 35 areas, classified into 12 broad sectors including:





-Agriculture

-Education

-Enterprise technology

-Energy

-Finance

-Food

-Health

-Industry 4.0

-Space

-Security

-Tourism

-Urban Services





“The National Startup Awards is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations, solutions, products etc that can be utilised to solve challenges in India. From impacting rural economy to driving social challenges, startups will get the opportunity to bring about real change,” said Shri Anil Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Why should you apply?

One winning startup across the 35 sub-categories under the National Startup Awards 2020 will get Rs 5 Lakh each. Further, the winners and four runner ups shall be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. These startups shall be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events sponsored by DPIIT.





However, the awards are not limited to startups and entrepreneurs alone. In order to celebrate the efforts in supporting the startup ecosystem and acting as key building blocks of a robust startup ecosystem, awards will also be given to exceptional Incubators and Accelerators. Those participating in the Incubators and Accelerators category stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 15 Lakh





In addition, there are three special awards for startups from educational institutions, making an impact in rural areas, and women entrepreneurs.





If your startup has an innovative idea or solutions to help solve challenges across agriculture, food, industry 4.0, urban services, tourism etc, then don’t miss out on the National Startup Awards 2020.

Registrations close on December 31.