PM Modi's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India, says top French economist

French economist Guy Sorman says Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially supported the dynamism of Indian entrepreneurs, but stopped halfway, forgetting his economic agenda and focusing on political matters. This is keeping local and foreign investors away.

By Press Trust of India
30th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps to support Indian entrepreneurs' dynamism but the reforms suddenly stopped halfway due to a shift in focus to political matters, which is negatively impacting the economy, according to eminent French economist Guy Sorman.


Currently, he said both local and foreign investors were frightened and did not want to invest in India.


Sorman, who has authored many books, including Economics Does Not Lie: A Defence of the Free Market in a time of Crisis', further said presently the temptation to turn to protectionism was strong in the country.


Narendra Modi
Also Read

Look forward to working with you- PM Modi to Donald Trump


"Modi initially did support the dynamism of Indian entrepreneurs by creating a national market, fighting what is left of the Licence Raj, containing corruption, promoting Make in India. But he suddenly stopped halfway, forgetting his own economic agenda and focusing on political matters, which gave India and his government a bad name," he told PTI.


Sorman, however, steered clear of the domestic political situation.


"I do not judge the good or bad reasons to play with Hindutva and citizenship laws, none of my business in a complicated environment. I only want to stress the negative impact on the economy at the very moment when the global economy is slowing down," he added.


Email queries sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking comments did not elicit any response.


Noting that all economists agree there is a strong link between investment and trust in institutions, Sorman said, "This trust is currently eroded at the national level, which is very sad and could have been avoided."


The economist also argued that given the importance of the informal sector and the poor quality of the statistics, the GDP measurement in India is totally unreliable.


India, which till recently was hailed as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has seen growth rate decline to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2019-20.


This has largely been attributed to the slowdown in investment that has now broadened into consumption, driven by financial stress among rural households and weak job creation.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

India is world's most open, investment-friendly economy: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Exclusive] Inside the home and heart of Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires

Shradha Sharma

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

No MDR charges applicable on payment via RuPay, UPI from Jan 1: FM

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's to moving forward - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune-based agritech startup FarmERP raises Series A from Technogen

Rashi Varshney

CAA, Article 370 flavoured up social media platforms this year

Press Trust of India

India may surpass Germany to become world's fourth largest economy in 2026: Report

Press Trust of India

Ecommerce, new industrial policies likely to be released this fiscal: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

No MDR charges applicable on payment via RuPay, UPI from Jan 1: FM

Press Trust of India

‘Waste is wealth’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore