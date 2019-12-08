Ratan Tata posts a startup pitch deck template for entrepreneurs (and other top stories of the week)

The highlight of this week was probably when the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, put together a startup pitch deck template for entrepreneurs on Instagram. The startup pitch deck – a 16 slide PowerPoint presentation, watermarked Office of Ratan Tata – details the most important aspects that should be covered in any pitch by a first-time entrepreneur.





The illustrious industrialist added a 'Notes that might help' section at the end of his startup pitch deck. Here, Ratan Tata emphasises that entrepreneurs validate every possible slide with data.





This week, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma spoke to PhonePe CEO and Co-founder Sameer Nigam about the fintech company’s ambition to enter different markets, and also about plans to broaden its financial services play and impact on India’s kirana store network.









Here's what you need to know to stay caught up on Indian startups, innovations and more...





5 reasons why this was the ‘year of gaming’ in India





A large young population and increasing internet penetration have made India the top gaming market among emerging economies. From the meteoric rise of fantasy sports to the growth of small-town players, 2019 was, quite literally, a game-changer.





Vaibhav Khandelwal's journey from an internship at Adobe to Shadowfax





In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Vaibhav Khandelwal of Shadowfax. He talks about how his love for coding began at a young age, the realisation of the impact it could create, and how he built the B2B on-demand delivery startup.





What will the coming year look like for startups in Bharat?





Apart from increased consumption patterns and growth, 2020 for startups in Bharat will be about focussed growth and mentorships. But will there be an increase in the all-important investments as well?





Amazon, hashtags, online-offline battles dominated foodtech





Foodtech continued to draw attention in 2019 as Tier II and III India started placing more orders, supply became the key focus, and Amazon announced its entry into the Indian market.





Meet the woman who left the corporate life to create social change





Meet Radha Arakkal, who left her cushy, corporate job as Consulting Partner for Brandscapes Worldwide, and decided to live a life that creates social impact.





Starting from home at 12, this entrepreneur creates a luxury Ayurvedic brand





Rajni Ohri’s premium Ayurvedic brand sources potent and sacred herbs from the Himalayas, among other reliable sources, and uses secret formulations to develop a wide range of natural beauty products.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!











