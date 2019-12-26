SIAM, SMEV welcome electric vehicle policy of Delhi govt

Auto industry body SIAM said the electric vehicle policy announced by the Delhi government would help encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles.

By Press Trust of India
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said the electric vehicle policy announced by the Delhi government would help encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles.


Some of the welcome announcements in the policy include measures, which would make electric vehicles affordable and acceptable, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.


Electric vehicle
Also Read

TN govt unveils Electric Vehicle policy with slew of sops


These include purchase incentives, interest subvention, scrappage incentive, waiver on road tax, waiver on registration, and parking fees and measures to push charging infrastructure, he added.


Similarly, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) also lauded the policy unveiled by the Delhi government.


"We are delighted to see the Delhi government take the lead in making EVs more appealing to customers...I am thankful that the government considered most of our recommendations including the conversion of commercial ICE vehicles into electric, E-bike taxi and more such alternatives as they are the key drivers in taking the e-mobility momentum forward," SMEV Director General and Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.


These additional incentives apart from the subsidy offered by the central government would definitely encourage more people to switch to clean mobility, he added.


With the introduction of this policy, SMEV is certain that Delhi will lead by example and more states will also emulate such measures to give a boost to the EV industry.


"If a similar policy is adopted at the national level, we are confident that the electric mobility revolution at a mass scale will kickstart in the country," Gill noted.


On Monday, the Delhi Cabinet gave approval to an electric vehicle policy.


Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2019, the city government is providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity on the purchase of two-wheelers. An incentive of up to Rs 5,000 will be offered for scrapping a non-electric two-wheeler vehicle and switching to an electric vehicle.


The purchase subsidy of four-wheelers is Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity for the first 1,000 cars subject to a cap of Rs 1,50,000 per vehicle. The Delhi government also aims to transition 50 percent of the newly-purchased buses into electric buses by 2024 and 100 percent by 2030. There will be no road tax on registration fees on electric vehicles.


All two-wheelers engaged in last-mile deliveries, such as food delivery vehicles, courier services, and ecommerce logistics, will be expected to transition 50 percent of their fleet to electric by March 2023, and 100 percent of their fleet to electric by March 2025, stipulates the policy.


The purchase subsidy on electric autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carriers is up to Rs 30,000 and loans on a subsidy of five percent will be provided to them.


The electric vehicle policy will be implemented through a board to be constituted by the Delhi government.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Electric vehicles makers welcome GST reduction to 5 pc


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

Apoorva Puranik

YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

Team YS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

Thimmaya Poojary

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive

Tarush Bhalla

DPIIT to issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector soon

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore