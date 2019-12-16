The idea that matters - your startup fix for the week

French fashion designer Christian Dior once said, “A country, a style, or an epoch are interesting only for the idea behind them.” The renowned designer started Christian Dior in 1946 and revolutionised the way women dressed up in the era.





One of the top Haute couture brands in the world, Dior's designs were more voluptuous than the boxy, fabric-conserving shapes of the recent World War II styles, influenced by the rations on fabric. He considered himself as a master at creating shapes and silhouettes, and is quoted saying "I have designed flower women."





From fashion to travel, Kannur-based startup FareFirst is doing something similar. Farefirst is ‘tailoring’ vacation for its users on its metasearch engine platform where multiple OTAs can be compared. It is a one-stop destination for customers to search, compare, and book flight tickets, intuitively and painlessly.





Founded in 2018 by Yajnesh, Vishal Vijay, and Muhammad Jaseel S, the startup claims to have gained the interest of 1.1 lakh unique users per month across the globe with around four lakh flight searches happening every month.









For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.





How RangDe pivoted from a social grant platform to a P2P NBFC





Rang De is an internet-based peer-to-peer micro-lending website, empowering individuals to lend to rural entrepreneurs across the country. The platform has helped over 15,000 individuals lend Rs 80 crore and reached out to 65,000 entrepreneurs with affordable credit.





This startup by IIT alumni is changing how the apparel industry views inventory





Bengaluru-based Increff works with top brands like Wrogn and Puma to give them visibility of their inventory and help optimise stock movement. Over two years, the tech startup has grown from $150,000 in sales to over $2 million.





Why this ex-Uber and Google engineer decided to skill college graduates





One of the biggest concerns many new-age tech companies have is the lack of highly skilled coders and engineers. Bengaluru-based edtech startup AttainU came to be in 2018 when its founders realised the current education system doesn’t adequately address the problem of skilling in IT.





How this startup keeps engineers motivated with ownership to solve hard problems





Founded by Jyoti Bansal, Harness has been nurturing the deep technical talent pool in India by giving an opportunity to those passionate engineers to solve deep problems of their customers.





Now, keep your data safe in a private, digital ‘home’ on the internet





Houm Technology’s B2C platform offers users a safe, legally-owned digital space to store all their digital assets like photographs, documents, financial documents, and personal entertainment, without any risk of diluted safety, privacy, and access.





Want to invest in global companies? This US-based startup can help





Stockal’s AI-enabled platform curates personalised investing ideas and insights, automates portfolio monitoring, and executes the trade. A user can open a brokerage account online in five to seven minutes.





This agritech startup is bringing business and scale to agriculture in rural India





Gurugram-based B2B agritech ecommerce platform SmartFarms empowers farmers with information and essential products to reap higher profits. It has 60 smart hubs at present and aims to expand to up to 2,000 in the next year.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!