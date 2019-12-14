[The Turning Point] How three colleagues identified the friction in the way India used EMI and solved it with ZestMoney

Turning Point is a series of short articles that focusses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Bengaluru-based ZestMoney that follows the mantra 'EMI for everyone'

By Sampath Putrevu
14th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Three years ago, when fintech only had payments in its spectrum, a large population of the country was yet to discover and use the EMI system to its fullest. Certain products were accessible only to those who had a high credit score or owned a credit card or had a large salary. The only option for most people to secure funds for expensive purchases was to borrow from friends and family.


Co-founders of ZestMoney Priya Sharma (CFO), Lizzie Chapman (CEO), and Ashish Anantharaman (CTO) noticed this friction in the online transactions system in India. They were then colleagues at Wonga, a UK-based finance company. Lizzie was the India head, working out of Mumbai, Priya was heading corporate development from London, and Ashish was the head of software development.


ZestMoney

Priya Sharma, Lizzie Chapman and Ashish Anantharaman.

Also Read

[The Turning Point] Why this CA decided to leave a cushy job in London to launch fintech startup Lendingkart


Finding scope to provide affordable, digital, small-ticket consumer credit to a market as big as India, the trio found the opportunity exciting and decided to start ZestMoney.


Speaking with YourStory, Lizzie says,


“We don't believe that people need to go to banks and take out heavy loans to finance their purchases. These can be financed instantly, at the checkout, using technology and data intelligence. This is exactly what we have envisioned to build ZestMoney.”


She refers to the RBI data, which shows there are no less than 23 million credit cards issued in India, but the number of credit card-holders in India is not more than 10 million. Lizzie points out that it is a very miniscule number in a population of 1.3 billion. This is because most of those who can get a credit card tend to own more than one (from different banks).


After looking at the data, the team understood that a significant chunk of its user growth was coming from Tier II and III cities, contrary to industry trends.


Lizzie said, “We started focussing more on non-metro cities and reached out to many merchants relevant for the consumer base. Today, cities such as Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad are some of our top-performing cities."


The technology startup facilitates real-time credit decisions based on alternative data sources, thereby enabling lenders to reach a wider market in a technology-driven and efficient manner.


ZestMoney was seed-funded with $2 million by Ribbit Capital and Mumbai-based Omdiyar Network. In August 2018, the startup raised $13.4 million in its Series A2 funding, led by smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. Prior to that, PayU led the company's Series A investment of $6.5 million in 2016.


As part of its Series B round, ZestMoney raised $20 million, led by global fintech investor Quona Capital, Australian fintech investor Reinventure, Ribbit Capital, Omidyar Network, and PayU. The new funds were reported to address the growing demand of EMI financing in India and the company's expansion.



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Lizzie Chapman TrueNorth | ZestMoney Co-founder & CEO | True North Episode 17


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Exclusive] Inside the home and heart of Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires

Shradha Sharma

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns from company’s financial services business

Tarush Bhalla

How B2B travel startup TravClan hit Rs 100 Cr in sales in just 14 months of starting up

Sutrishna Ghosh

How Grofers, Dunzo, and BigBasket are fighting the onion battle as rising prices reduce consumers to tears

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Xiaomi’s Mi Credit allows you to get a personal loan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

YourStory announces its List of 50 Disruptive Startups and 50 Top Newsmakers

Team YS

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raised $246.5 M in equity deal; debt funding amounted to $7.3 M

Sameer Ranjan

What makes the perfect fundraising pitch? This VC spills the beans

Ravish Bhatia

Photographs are about stories, not gigabytes – meet IT professional and photographer Mithun Prabhu

Madanmohan Rao

The Realme X2 Pro ticks most boxes in the ‘affordable flagship’ smartphone segment

Sahil Bhalla

These 7 edtech startups caught investors' attention this year

Apurva P

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore