Watch out Spotify! TikTok maker has come up with a new music app for India - Resso

The music app called Resso has a freemium model with features like real-time lyrics and the option to create lyrics quote and leave comments about a track with fellow community members.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
11th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For the longest time, speculations have been rife about a new music app being in development at ByteDance, the Chinese internet company behind the wildly-popular video-sharing app, TikTok. And, as it turns out, the latest update appears to confirm these reports, suggesting that the TikTok-maker might indeed be testing out its music streaming service in India and Indonesia.


The music app, Resso, has already been rolled out in two emerging markets of Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. And so far, since the initial launch some six months ago, the app has already garnered around 27,000 instals across the iOS App Store and Google Play, as per Sensor Tower data cited by the report.


TikTok
Also Read

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads globally, India top contributor this year


ByteDance, which counts India among its fastest-growing markets, has not only made short-form videos popular but, also democratised social media content in its thriving markets. It’s video-sharing app, TikTok recently crossed 1.5 billion downloads on App Store and Google Play Store worldwide, with India accounting for nearly 31 percent (or 466.8 million) of the unique instals, according to Sensor Tower data.


In fact, TikTok also happens to be the third most downloaded non-gaming app of the year, behind WhatsApp (707.4 million) and Messenger (636.2 million), taking a lead over social media apps like Facebook (587 million) and Instagram (376.2 million).


Now, with a new music app in the making, however, TikTok’s owner ByteDance could very well be aiming for global dominance, challenging the likes of globally popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and the homegrown music apps like Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Hungama.


On the Play Store, Resso – which is in the Beta testing mode – boasts a freemium model with features like real-time lyrics and the option to create lyrics quote and leave comments about a track with fellow community members.


The monthly subscription plan for the app costs Rs 99 on Play Store and Rs 119 on the iOS App Store.   



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

TikTok sued in US over alleged data transfer to China


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Invoice discounting platform KredX raises $26M in Series B round led by Tiger Global

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Flipkart and Walmart jointly invest in Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Story of the small-town boy who helped Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Invoice discounting platform KredX raises $26M in Series B round led by Tiger Global

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Freightwalla raises $4M in Series A led by Amplo, FJ Labs, Rogue One Capital

Sujata Sangwan

How blockchain can help organisations tackle key supply chain issues

Abhishek Bansal

[Funding alert] Voice AI platform Observe.ai raises $26M in Series A round from Scale Venture Partners, Nexus, others

Sampath Putrevu

It’s time for India’s youth to upskill as Salesforce's Developer Conference TrailheaDX 2019 comes to Bengaluru for the first time

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Delhi-based F&B brand QDs raises $500K to accelerate expansion

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore