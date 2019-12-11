Watch out Spotify! TikTok maker has come up with a new music app for India - Resso

For the longest time, speculations have been rife about a new music app being in development at ByteDance, the Chinese internet company behind the wildly-popular video-sharing app, TikTok. And, as it turns out, the latest update appears to confirm these reports, suggesting that the TikTok-maker might indeed be testing out its music streaming service in India and Indonesia.





The music app, Resso, has already been rolled out in two emerging markets of Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. And so far, since the initial launch some six months ago, the app has already garnered around 27,000 instals across the iOS App Store and Google Play, as per Sensor Tower data cited by the report.









ByteDance, which counts India among its fastest-growing markets, has not only made short-form videos popular but, also democratised social media content in its thriving markets. It’s video-sharing app, TikTok recently crossed 1.5 billion downloads on App Store and Google Play Store worldwide, with India accounting for nearly 31 percent (or 466.8 million) of the unique instals, according to Sensor Tower data.





In fact, TikTok also happens to be the third most downloaded non-gaming app of the year, behind WhatsApp (707.4 million) and Messenger (636.2 million), taking a lead over social media apps like Facebook (587 million) and Instagram (376.2 million).





Now, with a new music app in the making, however, TikTok’s owner ByteDance could very well be aiming for global dominance, challenging the likes of globally popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and the homegrown music apps like Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, and Hungama.





On the Play Store, Resso – which is in the Beta testing mode – boasts a freemium model with features like real-time lyrics and the option to create lyrics quote and leave comments about a track with fellow community members.





The monthly subscription plan for the app costs Rs 99 on Play Store and Rs 119 on the iOS App Store.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







