Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces plans to decentralise social media, CTO Parag Agrawal to build a team

The Co-founder and CEO of the social media giant took to the platform to announce this, naming the planned team 'Blue Sky'.

By Sampath Putrevu
12th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter's CEO and Co-founder Jack Dorsey tweeted a thread of updates yesterday to announce his intention to make the social media platform a completely decentralised one. He said he is funding an independent team of five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralised standard for social media.


Jack Dorsey
Also Read

Twitter to ban political ads on its platform


The CEO said,


"Twitter was so open early on that many saw its potential to be a decentralised internet standard, like SMTP (email protocol). For a variety of reasons, all reasonable at the time, we took a different path and increasingly centralised Twitter. But a lot’s changed over the years."


He further said that this team is expected to not only develop standards for decentralisation but also build an open-source community around the same, which includes companies, researchers, and civil society leaders who can offer expertise on the consequences, negative and positive.


To be called Blue Sky, this team will be led directly by the CTO of the company, Parag Agrawal. This team would have all the freedom it needs to create the decentralisation standard from scratch or build on top of pre-existing one. The discretion would lie fully with the team, and not with Twitter Inc.


With new technologies like Blockchain emerging to make decentralisation more viable and create a series of decentralised solutions for open and durable hosting, governance, and monetisation, the fundamentals already exist for the social media company.


Jack further tweeted to say,


"This isn’t going to happen overnight. It will take many years to develop a sound, scalable, and usable decentralised standard for social media that paves the path to solving the challenges listed above. Our commitment is to fund this work to that point and beyond."


To draw a parallel reference to the plan, Jack cited the example of another startup he founded and owns, Square, which claims to offer tools and solutions for 'almost everything'. Square is currently working on formulating a decentralisation standard for Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency space.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says everyone may get a blue tick – eventually





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Grofers, Dunzo, and BigBasket are fighting the onion battle as rising prices reduce consumers to tears

Sindhu Kashyaap

Netflix tests multi-month packs in India to woo new users

Press Trust of India

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Box8 raises Rs 12 Cr from Trifecta Capital

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Why Chinese companies are targeting markets like India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mastercard ties-up with Federal Bank for identity check security for digital transactions

Press Trust of India

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor invests in food biz startup with aim to improve gender parity

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Box8 raises Rs 12 Cr from Trifecta Capital

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Noida-based Rein Games raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round from Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai, Titan Capital

Tarush Bhalla

Bootstrapped job consultancy startup Zigsaw acquires recruitment firm Creative Cops HR

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] B2B SaaS startup GenY Labs closes seed round led by BVR Mohan Reddy, others

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore