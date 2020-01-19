Keep up with the times but stay connected to your roots – artist insights from Chitrakala Parishath exhibitions

In Part I of our photo essay on three Chitrakala Parishath exhibitions, we share pictorial highlights along with artist insights on technique and tradition.

By Madanmohan Rao
19th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 430 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently hosted three exhibitions in Bengaluru – Drama (by artist-designer Gouri Shirish Velhal), Journey (by Ravi Kulkarni), and Kala-Bhandavya (group exhibition by 10 artists).


The artist lineup of Kala-Bhandavya includes Somesh Swamy, Naveen Pattar, Asha Bhat, KR Basavarajachar, Suvarna Kamaskshi, Venkatesh PS, Koushik Krishna Hegde, Sarika Singh, Umesh Naik, and TN Patil.


The artists have studied from schools in Gulbarga, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hampi, Manipal, Udupi, Delhi, and Goa. Some of these artists exhibited at the recent Chitra Santhe art fair as well (see our coverage here).


For the Kala-Bhandavya exhibition, Sarika Singh prepared a range of abstract landscapes, priced at Rs 55,000. Her journey over the years has been satisfying for her, thanks to audience appreciation of technique, colours and themes.


“Over the years, I have started using a mix of both oil as well as acrylic. I use heavy textures in my artworks and extensive use of the knife,” she explains, in a chat with YourStory. With this technique, abstract landscapes come out quite well, she adds.


“There is no substitute for hard work and patience. Try to play and experiment with your techniques to develop your own style,” Sarika advises aspiring artists.


For Naveen Pattar, art is an exploration of the soul, and success consists of deeper inner journeys as well as the outward manifestation through exhibitions in India and abroad. “Artworks are conversations, and they provide confidence as well as satisfaction,” he explains.


He calls for more awareness and appreciation of art in India, and more exposure to students about the broader ecosystem of art. This ranges from art dealership to art entrepreneurship.


For the CKP exhibition, he prepared a series of paintings reflecting culture and rituals, called Behind the Screen. “We are living fast-moving lives these days, and are forgetting our origins, roots and history,” Naveen cautions.


His artworks are priced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Showcasing them in galleries brings not just appreciation but also suggestions for new directions and themes. Both audience and artist enjoy the interactions and learn more, he adds.


“Exhibitions help improve myself and my artworks,” Naveen affirms. As trends in India, he points to the rise of modern art, but also cautions that artists should be make their works understandable by broader audiences if they want more appreciation.


He also offers tips to aspiring artists. “Express yourselves but also address the threats to society and to what creativity represents,” Naveen signs off.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and persevere in exploring all facets of your creative side?


1
2
3
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.


Also Read

Why this woman entrepreneur left a decade-long job at IBM to help revive the handicrafts sector

Also Read

These 5 brands are reviving Indian handicrafts and crafting a livelihood for rural artisans


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla

Tulsi Swamy, CFO, Prime Venture Partners, on how and why startups should make legal compliance airtight and make it a priority

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] How this angel investor started fintech startup Indifi Technologies to bridge the SME financing gap

Apurva P

Planning to eat healthily? Gurugram startup Falhari delivers fresh fruits, lassis at your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Accel India co-founders (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with film producer and entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor, healthy diet goals for 2020, and how to make Tapas with an Indian twist

Asha Chowdary

Tulsi Swamy, CFO, Prime Venture Partners, on how and why startups should make legal compliance airtight and make it a priority

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] How this angel investor started fintech startup Indifi Technologies to bridge the SME financing gap

Apurva P

An exclusive interview with Accel India co-founders (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Planning to eat healthily? Gurugram startup Falhari delivers fresh fruits, lassis at your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Funding value drops by over 90pc as startups raise $48.3M in third week of January

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore