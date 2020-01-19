Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 430 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently hosted three exhibitions in Bengaluru – Drama (by artist-designer Gouri Shirish Velhal), Journey (by Ravi Kulkarni), and Kala-Bhandavya (group exhibition by 10 artists).





The artist lineup of Kala-Bhandavya includes Somesh Swamy, Naveen Pattar, Asha Bhat, KR Basavarajachar, Suvarna Kamaskshi, Venkatesh PS, Koushik Krishna Hegde, Sarika Singh, Umesh Naik, and TN Patil.





The artists have studied from schools in Gulbarga, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hampi, Manipal, Udupi, Delhi, and Goa. Some of these artists exhibited at the recent Chitra Santhe art fair as well (see our coverage here).





For the Kala-Bhandavya exhibition, Sarika Singh prepared a range of abstract landscapes, priced at Rs 55,000. Her journey over the years has been satisfying for her, thanks to audience appreciation of technique, colours and themes.





“Over the years, I have started using a mix of both oil as well as acrylic. I use heavy textures in my artworks and extensive use of the knife,” she explains, in a chat with YourStory. With this technique, abstract landscapes come out quite well, she adds.





“There is no substitute for hard work and patience. Try to play and experiment with your techniques to develop your own style,” Sarika advises aspiring artists.





For Naveen Pattar, art is an exploration of the soul, and success consists of deeper inner journeys as well as the outward manifestation through exhibitions in India and abroad. “Artworks are conversations, and they provide confidence as well as satisfaction,” he explains.





He calls for more awareness and appreciation of art in India, and more exposure to students about the broader ecosystem of art. This ranges from art dealership to art entrepreneurship.





For the CKP exhibition, he prepared a series of paintings reflecting culture and rituals, called Behind the Screen. “We are living fast-moving lives these days, and are forgetting our origins, roots and history,” Naveen cautions.





His artworks are priced from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Showcasing them in galleries brings not just appreciation but also suggestions for new directions and themes. Both audience and artist enjoy the interactions and learn more, he adds.





“Exhibitions help improve myself and my artworks,” Naveen affirms. As trends in India, he points to the rise of modern art, but also cautions that artists should be make their works understandable by broader audiences if they want more appreciation.





He also offers tips to aspiring artists. “Express yourselves but also address the threats to society and to what creativity represents,” Naveen signs off.





Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and persevere in exploring all facets of your creative side?





Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!





See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.







