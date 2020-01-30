The grand edtech opportunity in Bharat (and other top stories of the day)

Much of India is driven by high levels of aspiration and the hope for a better future. And one cannot deny the importance of quality education to help bolster this drive.





For long, quality education was associated with foreign universities, followed by metro cities. But then, technology changed everything. Thanks to it, quality education is now just a tap away. India's growing internet users, especially in rural areas, has facilitated the growth of edtech companies in Tier II and III areas of the country.





With advantages like cheap data, social media explosion, and vernacular content, edtech startups now hope to attain a larger coverage of the rural market. Read more on the grand edtech opportunity in non-metro markets.





Experts say that fintech and financial services are the “backbone of the economy”. Hence, a slew of new reforms and policies are called for to boost consumer spending and revive a slowing economy.









Draconis Capital’s immediate goal is to target 25-30 enterprises to make a strategic investment in the form of equity funding, joint ventures, and debt financing along with the global exposure companies





Macro trends such as rising internet penetration, increasing ordering frequency, favourable consumer disposition, expanding reach in smaller cities and expanding network of restaurants on foodtech platforms pan-India continue to drive momentum in the industry.





Kalyani Gongi

Led by Kalyani Gongi, Ancient Living is reviving dying culture and art forms, and manufacturing organic, eco-friendly, and biodegradable products for personal use.





Digital transformation is not just the future; it is happening right now. In an interaction with YourStory, HCL’s Anand Birje explains why it is the largest business opportunity for IT Services companies.





Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil

From starting as a trader to founding an Indian apparel brand and raising Rs 105 crore IPO, Vijay Bansal stayed afloat in the competitive market despite the recession and the slowdown. The company now clocks Rs 290 crore turnover by just selling offline. Here’s Cantabil Retail’s story.





Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

The comments from Tata come at a time when many startups have been blamed for what is termed as "cash burn", wherein the optimism of making money in the future makes venture funds to invest in such companies, and the companies keep incurring losses.





