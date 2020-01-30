The grand edtech opportunity in Bharat (and other top stories of the day)

With advantages like cheap data, social media explosion, and vernacular content, edtech startups now hope to attain a larger coverage of the rural market.

By Team YS
30th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Much of India is driven by high levels of aspiration and the hope for a better future. And one cannot deny the importance of quality education to help bolster this drive. 


For long, quality education was associated with foreign universities, followed by metro cities. But then, technology changed everything. Thanks to it, quality education is now just a tap away. India's growing internet users, especially in rural areas, has facilitated the growth of edtech companies in Tier II and III areas of the country. 


With advantages like cheap data, social media explosion, and vernacular content, edtech startups now hope to attain a larger coverage of the rural market. Read more on the grand edtech opportunity in non-metro markets.


capsule

Budget 2020: Fintech startups call for tax relief, GST reduction, clarity on ‘zero MDR’

Fintech_Budget Expectations

Image: YS Design

Experts say that fintech and financial services are the “backbone of the economy”. Hence, a slew of new reforms and policies are called for to boost consumer spending and revive a slowing economy.


New investor in town: Draconis Capital charts out $100M plan for Startup Bharat

dcff


Draconis Capital’s immediate goal is to target 25-30 enterprises to make a strategic investment in the form of equity funding, joint ventures, and debt financing along with the global exposure companies


India's foodtech industry to grow at 25 pc CAGR to $8B by end of 2022

bowl food

Macro trends such as rising internet penetration, increasing ordering frequency, favourable consumer disposition, expanding reach in smaller cities and expanding network of restaurants on foodtech platforms pan-India continue to drive momentum in the industry.


This Hyderabad entrepreneur is reviving traditional art forms

Social Story

Kalyani Gongi

Led by Kalyani Gongi, Ancient Living is reviving dying culture and art forms, and manufacturing organic, eco-friendly, and biodegradable products for personal use.


Why digital transformation matters for biz: HCL's Anand Birje throws light

Anand Birje

Digital transformation is not just the future; it is happening right now. In an interaction with YourStory, HCL’s Anand Birje explains why it is the largest business opportunity for IT Services companies.


This apparel brand once shut its 150 stores, revived to rake Rs 290 Cr revenue

Cantabil

Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil

From starting as a trader to founding an Indian apparel brand and raising Rs 105 crore IPO, Vijay Bansal stayed afloat in the competitive market despite the recession and the slowdown. The company now clocks Rs 290 crore turnover by just selling offline. Here’s Cantabil Retail’s story.


Startups burning investor money and disappearing won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

The comments from Tata come at a time when many startups have been blamed for what is termed as "cash burn", wherein the optimism of making money in the future makes venture funds to invest in such companies, and the companies keep incurring losses.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started as a dorm project at Princeton, this agritech startup is now a tech supply chain for 55k Indian farmers

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Jobs roundup] Fancy yourself as a chef? Here's your chance to cook up a storm

Swetha M

What got this IIM alum's bootstrapped snack startup onto Amazon’s Launchpad

Debolina Biswas

HDFC plans to invest Rs 100 Cr per yr in tech startups: Deepak Parekh

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The grand edtech opportunity in Bharat (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Clear, consistent policies will boost confidence of international investors: Kunal Shah

Press Trust of India

Started as a dorm project at Princeton, this agritech startup is now a tech supply chain for 55k Indian farmers

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Jobs roundup] Fancy yourself as a chef? Here's your chance to cook up a storm

Swetha M

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

These IIT-Kanpur alumni want to make snacking easy as pie with vending startup GruBox

Sindhu Kashyaap

Budget 2020: What is needed to unlock investment inflow into Indian startups?

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore