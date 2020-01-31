EVs will be cheaper than combustion vehicles in three years: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Kant said the price of battery packs of EVs is expected to fall to $76 per kilowatt hour (or unit) in three years, down from the present-day $156 per unit

By Press Trust of India
31st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Electric vehicles will become cheaper than combustion vehicles in three years as the price of battery packs of EVs is expected to fall by almost 51 percent per unit, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.


Kant was speaking at the Mobility Talk Corporate Conclave at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2020, TERI's annual flagship event being held in the capital.


"Electric vehicles will become much cheaper than combustion vehicles in three years. The price of battery packs of EVs is expected to fall to $76 per kilowatt hour (or unit) in three years, down from the present-day $ 156 per unit," he said.
Electric Vehicles Getting Charged
Also Read

Here are the upcoming electric vehicles that will be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020


Reaffirming the national vision towards moving to clean mobility, Kant said, given its size and scale of growth potential, Indian industry must be the biggest driver of change to make the country the centre for manufacturing EVs.

"There are two challenges to address: to ensure new form of urbanisation which is based on public transportation, and to ensure India doesn't lose out among global manufactures of tomorrow," Kant said.

Representatives from the auto industry in the session welcomed the direction given by the NITI Aayog CEO, and sought clarity on pathways and policy that the government is looking to take on EVs.


They urged the government to quickly develop a road map, whether to focus on hybrid or fully electric mobility, and policies that can promote indigenous research and development.


Casting his vote in favour of strengthening public transport, Kant said it is essential that innovative and sustainable development is backed by embedding the cities with public transportation and not by private vehicles.


He also stressed on the use of CNG-based transport for travel within cities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) for intercity, and in the long-run, a focus on hydrogen as fuel, especially for public transport.


TERI DG Ajay Mathur said there is a need to decarbonise key sectors such as road economy and in the process push a transition to 100 percent green electricity-based mobility.


"In order to move towards a shared, connected, and zero-emission world, and to realise the full benefits of EVs, it is important the battery is charged with clean power and not fossil power," he said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Mahindra Electric vehicles and Lithium clock over 100 million kilometres


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IBM appoints Arvind Krishna as new global CEO

Thimmaya Poojary

[YS Exclusive] Mukesh Bansal has ‘No Limits’. Watch Curefit Founder talk about his new book and more

Shradha Sharma

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Doubtnut raises $15M in Series A led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan

Started as a dorm project at Princeton, this agritech startup is now a tech supply chain for 55k Indian farmers

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2020 rev up the auto sector and EVs in India?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook monthly active users climbed to 2.5B in last quarter of 2019

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Doubtnut raises $15M in Series A led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan

Google does a TikTok, launches short-form video app Tangi

Sohini Mitter

IBM appoints Arvind Krishna as new global CEO

Thimmaya Poojary

How Zoho enabled Eunimart to automate internal operations and increase efficiency by 30 percent

Jerlin Justus

As Wipro CEO steps down, search is on for successor

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore