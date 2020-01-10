FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it will not be responsible for loss or damage suffered by the FBO on account of deficiency of services by such websites

By Press Trust of India
10th Jan 2020
Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday appealed food business operators (FBOs) to be aware of fake websites being operated for providing registration and licensing services.


The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also said it will not be responsible for loss or damage suffered by the FBO on account of deficiency of services by such websites.


FBOs can apply for licence or registration only through the FSSAI portal.


"FSSAI appeals to public to exercise care and caution while applying for FSSAI licence and registration as food business operator. Only FSSAI's licensing portal should be used for registration/ license application," FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Pawan Agarwal said in a statement.
FSSAI Registration
How to obtain FSSAI license in India?


In case of need for any help, applicants may approach the regional offices of FSSAI or jurisdictional designated officer or food safety officer for guidance, details of which are available at www.fssai.gov.in, he added.


It is mandatory for the following individuals or entities to obtain FSSAI Registration or License as per the rules and regulation of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006:


  • All types of Food Manufacturer
  • Food Packaging unit
  • Food Storage unit
  • Wholesale food business operators
  • Food Traders
  • Online Food Business Operator
  • Caters or Hotel
  • Raw food material suppliers
  • Exporter and Importer of food products
  • Food products Transporter and Distributors
  • Food Product retailers.


FSSAI said it has come to its notice that a number of websites are operating with the domain name comprising the word 'FSSAI' along with suffix or affix 'registration', 'licence', etc. Some of such websites also use the logo of FSSAI.


The regulator has not authorised any entity to register its website with the domain name comprising the word 'FSSAI' or to use its name and logo, or represent FSSAI as such, it said.


In the event that any one intends to avail the services of any such online websites for registration or licence as food business operator, it is advisable that background check of such third party should be carried out with regard to authenticity or reliability of its services, it added.


FSSAI has also launched a Food Safety Mitra Scheme wherein Digital Mitras are being trained to assist FBOs for online filings related to licensing and registration, at nominal charges.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Swiggy, FreshMenu and Zomatos of the world should now operate under licenses, says FSSAI


Authors
Press Trust of India

