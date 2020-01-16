[Funding alert] AI automation startup Zinier raises $90M in Series C round led by ICONIQ Capital

The company said the funding will support global customer adoption and expansion of Zinier’s AI-driven field service automation platform, ISAC.

By Sujata Sangwan
16th Jan 2020
Silicon Valley and Bengaluru-based Zinier, a provider of intelligent field service automation, on Thursday announced it has raised $90 million in Series C funding to transform field service workforces with AI-driven automation. 


New investor ICONIQ Capital led the round with new participation from Tiger Global Management, and return investors Accel, Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, France-based Newfund Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures


“Zinier is poised to disrupt field service delivery as we know it,” said Will Griffith, Partner, ICONIQ Capital. “It is critical for companies to optimise this costly and complex part of their business, and Zinier has the platform-based technology and team to take on this global, multi-industry market.”


Zinier

Zinier Co-founders (L-R): Arka Dhar (CEO) and Andrew Wolf (CPO)

“Services that we rely on everyday - electricity, transportation, and communication - are getting by on centuries-old infrastructure that require a major upgrade for the next generation of users,” said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO, Zinier


“A field service workforce powered by both people and automation is necessary to execute the massive amount of work required to not only maintain these critical human infrastructure, but to also prepare for growth. Our team is focused on enabling this transformation across industries through intelligent field service automation,” he added.


Less than two years ago, Zinier built its own technology platform, ISAC, from the ground up and entered the market to help enterprises make the leap from reactive field service management to proactive field service automation. Since then, Zinier claims to have worked with leading global companies like Black & Veatch and Car-Sa, and formed strategic partnerships with system integrators like Capgemini and Tata Consultancy Services. 


Dinesh Katiyar, Partner at Accel, added, “We continue to invest in Zinier because of its platform, its people, and its potential to empower field service workforces with a dramatically more intelligent solution. Capturing and understanding data on the ‘who, what, and where’ is critical to the mobile workforce of the future and Zinier is enabling enterprises to truly optimise this critical part of the business for the first time.”


This round of funding will also accelerate Zinier’s global expansion including entry into Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, and the Iberian Peninsula.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

