Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week

Former US President Barack Obama once said, “It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to where we are today, but we have just begun. Today, we begin in earnest the work of making sure that the world we leave our children is just a little bit better than the one we inhabit today”.





The 44th US President was the first African American to hold the office, and in many of his speeches, he has advocated for economic and health care reforms, and initiatives to tackle climate change.





While talking about climate change, the narrative, “saving the environment”, is brought onto everyone. However, it catches no steam as ordinary people don't know how to be part of this global narrative.





To solve this, three graduates from the University of Southern California – Landon Brand, Mimi Tran Zambetti, and Ben Stanfield – started up Project Wren in 2019. Backed by Y Combinator, the startup operates a Netflix-like model to make an impact on climate change by reducing the carbon footprint.





Here’s to more such inspiring stories.





For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.

Ramki Gadipatti and Bhavin Turakhia - Founders of Zeta

Zeta is an umbrella platform that provides full-stack, cloud-native, API first services, including a digital core and payment engine for issuance of credit, debit, and prepaid products.





CongniTensor Co-founder Ashish Airon

Oxford graduate Ashish Airon is today the Co-founder of a profitable AI startup called CogniTensor. The Noida-based firm is poised for a 300-percent revenue growth this year and is in the process of collaborating with AIIMS.





Team GroCurv

GroCurv is a B2B service procurement startup that uses AI to determine the top three service providers or agencies for businesses.





The team of ShaadiDost

Singapore-headquartered ShaadiDost is a digital wedding planner that works like an UrbanClap but for wedding services. It aims to help plan weddings at the fraction of the cost of traditional services.





Kerala Startup Mission-backed Rapidor automates orders and payments for thousands of SMEs. Here’s why biggies like JioGenNext, Ingram Micro, and Microsoft for Startups are betting on it.





Biomall.in founder S Jhaveri

The focussed approach of creating a pureplay online marketplace for just laboratory and diagnostic products has turned Biomall.in into a profitable startup, and in the process has also helped small manufacturers from India to tap into the export market.





Chirag Arya, Co-founder, PaperVideo

Started with an aim to bridge the gap between teacher-led and student-centred learning, Mumbai startup PaperVideo is an edtech platform that has managed to marry tech with traditional teaching methods.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



