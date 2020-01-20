Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week
Backed by Y Combinator, Project Wren operates a Netflix-like model to make an impact on climate change by reducing the carbon footprint.
Former US President Barack Obama once said, “It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to where we are today, but we have just begun. Today, we begin in earnest the work of making sure that the world we leave our children is just a little bit better than the one we inhabit today”.
The 44th US President was the first African American to hold the office, and in many of his speeches, he has advocated for economic and health care reforms, and initiatives to tackle climate change.
While talking about climate change, the narrative, “saving the environment”, is brought onto everyone. However, it catches no steam as ordinary people don't know how to be part of this global narrative.
To solve this, three graduates from the University of Southern California – Landon Brand, Mimi Tran Zambetti, and Ben Stanfield – started up Project Wren in 2019. Backed by Y Combinator, the startup operates a Netflix-like model to make an impact on climate change by reducing the carbon footprint.
Bhavin Turakhia believes Zeta will help revolutionise the fintech universe
Zeta is an umbrella platform that provides full-stack, cloud-native, API first services, including a digital core and payment engine for issuance of credit, debit, and prepaid products.
This Delhi boy made it to Oxford, and then set up a profitable AI startup
Oxford graduate Ashish Airon is today the Co-founder of a profitable AI startup called CogniTensor. The Noida-based firm is poised for a 300-percent revenue growth this year and is in the process of collaborating with AIIMS.
GroCurv helps companies find the best service providers
GroCurv is a B2B service procurement startup that uses AI to determine the top three service providers or agencies for businesses.
ShaadiDost helps middle-class Indians cut down on wedding costs
Singapore-headquartered ShaadiDost is a digital wedding planner that works like an UrbanClap but for wedding services. It aims to help plan weddings at the fraction of the cost of traditional services.
How a Kochi-based software platform for SMEs is winning the world
Kerala Startup Mission-backed Rapidor automates orders and payments for thousands of SMEs. Here’s why biggies like JioGenNext, Ingram Micro, and Microsoft for Startups are betting on it.
Biomall.in plans to be the one-stop-shop for scientific, diagnostic products
The focussed approach of creating a pureplay online marketplace for just laboratory and diagnostic products has turned Biomall.in into a profitable startup, and in the process has also helped small manufacturers from India to tap into the export market.
Here’s how PaperVideo is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market
Started with an aim to bridge the gap between teacher-led and student-centred learning, Mumbai startup PaperVideo is an edtech platform that has managed to marry tech with traditional teaching methods.
