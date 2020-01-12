Meet the Delhi boy who failed at DU, made it to Oxford, and then set up a profitable AI startup

Oxford graduate Ashish Airon is today the Co-founder of a profitable AI startup called CogniTensor. The Noida-based firm is poised for a 300-percent revenue growth this year and is in the process of collaborating with AIIMS.

By Ramarko Sengupta
13th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ashish Airon was an “okay student” through school, but he never failed an exam. That however changed when he was at Delhi University (DU) pursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science. He failed the Probability exam in his fourth semester.


“It was a jolt for me and the silent treatment at home from my parents, who were extremely disappointed in me, shook me up even more,” says 28-year-old Ashish.


Self-admittedly, he was just about “getting by” in college till that point, without “much focus or application”. 


But failing the exam turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Ashish got his act together and even aced all his papers in the final year, graduating with first-class honours.


During his final year at DU, Ashish approached overseas education consultants wanting to apply to Oxford University for a Master’s in Computer Science.


“Everyone said you have a back paper, you won’t get in,” says Ashish.


After being turned down by every consultant he approached, Ashish ended up applying independently. He got through.


The Oxford graduate today runs a successful Noida-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup called CogniTensor


CogniTensor Co-founder Ashish Airon

CongniTensor Co-founder Ashish Airon

Also Read

How two Delhi college students built a Rs 14 Cr business

The early days

After completing his master’s from Oxford, Ashish moved to Frankfurt as a research associate. The stint was supposed to last one-two years. But Ashish was itching to start his own AI startup and although he was “learning a lot”, seven months in and he decided to move back to the UK to set up his firm in January 2016. The startup, then called MetaTensor, was formed with the idea to connect researchers on its proprietary platform, DeepOptics, for solving data science problems with the help of AI.


Ashish set up the startup with a Rs 50 lakh loan from his father and some savings from the Germany stint.

After running it for two years, he decided to move back to Delhi because “the business sentiment in the UK was a bit down due to Brexit” while the Indian market looked “full of promise and excitement”.


Also Read

The untold story of an office boy who made lakhs from a startup in his 20s

The homecoming

Ashish moved back to India in January 2018 and co-founded CogniTensor with industry veterans Pankaj Mathur and Arun Aggarwal. In a career spanning over 30 years, BITS, Pilani alum Arun has worked with companies such as DEC, IBM, Lucent, and Comptel. Pankaj, an FMS, Delhi graduate, also has over three decades of experience having worked for multi-nationals such as IBM, HP, and Orange.


For CogniTensor the product remained the same from its earlier avatar, MetaTensor, in the form of DeepOptics.


And because the product was already there, the startup managed to turn profitable in six months.


In its first year, CogniTensor clocked Rs 2 crore in revenue. It is poised for a 300-percent topline growth as it closes the current financial year, according to Ashish.


Also Read

Meet the two Kanpur boys who set up a deep tech startup in New York

The product

DeepOptics is a platform-as-a-service that helps organisations in predictive decision making and evaluating quantifiable business solutions. “We do it through an exceptional blend of business acumen, big data, and machine learning,” says Ashish.

 

CogniTensor also offers a mobile application, called CogniViz, for both Android and iOS users. Ashish explains what the app does: “It allows you to transform data insights in data dashboards to stay in control of your business activity by giving access to the key data metrics from anywhere and everywhere.” 


The firm works with retailers, manufacturers (that use large amounts of raw materials), and energy companies, helping them with key decisions such as the right time to procure to optimise inventory, as well as to get the best prices.


Currently, it is in the process of collaborating with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to predict certain diseases before they occur. 


Having started his entrepreneurial journey as a one-man company, Ashish now has a team of 25.


Commenting on competition, Ashish says, “We are very niche, as such we have not encountered competition. We will be filing patents after we raise funding.” The company is looking to raise “about a couple of million dollars” over the course of the next six months and has onboarded PwC to manage the fund raise. Although the business is not cash-intensive, the funds are required to expand the company’s business to the Middle East and African (MEA) countries, adds Ashish.


Currently, CogniTensor’s offering is a B2B one, but in the next 10 years Ashish wants to create a B2C platform.


“Something like (Microsoft) Excel, that everyone can use,” he says with a big smile. 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Ramarko Sengupta

Ramarko Sengupta is a senior Editor with YourStory and is based in Delhi.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With over 60 home chefs, this startup aims to bring ghar ka khaana to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

How fintech startup EarlySalary grew loan disbursals by 200pc, riding on young India’s cash crunch

Sohini Mitter

Multiplier instead of diminisher: how leaders can scale employee intelligence and capabilities

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How fintech startup EarlySalary grew loan disbursals by 200pc, riding on young India’s cash crunch

Sohini Mitter

Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week

Team YS

Why Bhavin Turakhia believes a startup like Zeta will help revolutionalise the fintech universe

Sindhu Kashyaap

Why Bengaluru has been the early adopter of innovations from internet economy

Thimmaya Poojary

Inspiring quotes from Jeff Bezos as the Amazon CEO and Founder turns 56

Sampath Putrevu

How art and design are connected but different: creative insights from Chitra Santhe 2020

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore