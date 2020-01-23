Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)

Despite an economic slowdown, various regulatory challenges, and an unfavourable taxation system, the Indian startup ecosystem thrived in 2019, raising close to $11.1 billion in funding.

By Team YS
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Despite an economic slowdown, various regulatory challenges, and an unfavourable taxation system, the Indian startup ecosystem thrived in 2019, raising close to $11.1 billion in funding.

 

Now, Indian startups are eagerly waiting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget on February 1 with the hope that it would bring measures to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country and solve some knotty tax issues around ESOPs, LTCG, and GST.

 

Read more on what the Indian startup ecosystem is expecting from this year’s Budget. 

 

budget

What Zomato’s acquisition of UberEats means for India’s foodtech ecosystem

Zomato

Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has acquired Uber’s India food business Uber Eats, marking the first big move of consolidation in the space. What impact will this have on India’s foodtech ecosystem?

 

Why this entrepreneur started a range of natural food mixes

Vibha Harish

A PCOD diagnosis prompted Bengaluru-based Vibha Harish to research the power of plants. She then decided to use herbs, roots, and fruits to formulate and launch a range of health food mixes under the brand CosMix.


Ankush Gera reveals how Junglee Games got into ‘bootstrapped unicorn’ club

Ankush Gera

Ankush Gera

Eight years after he started a skill-based gaming startup from San Francisco for India, Junglee Games CEO Ankush Gera talks about how gaming in India has come of age and why he’s confident about 1000x growth for the industry.


This Pune startup is enabling people to reduce their carbon footprint 

Sys3E Team

The team of Sys3E.

Founded by Shilowbhadra Banerjee, Sudhir Muthyala, Rajarshi Banerjee, and Sahil Kala in 2016, Pune-based startup Sys3E has developed a solar solution that can generate 25 to 30 percent more energy than a conventional system.


Razorpay says Bengaluru, Delhi lead digital merchant payments in 2019

Digital Payments

Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad ranked as the top three cities in terms of peer-to-merchant digital payments in the country and cumulatively accounted for over 40 percent of such transactions in 2019, a report by Razorpay said.


This Delhi entrepreneur’s air purifier business clocks Rs 25 Cr turnover 

BreatheEasy

Barun Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, BreatheEasy

Barun Aggarwal’s BreatheEasy has clients including Infosys, Wipro, and British School. The company operates with a singular aim of creating healthy indoor environments.


Hosting the likes of Zomato, ABL Workspaces earns Rs 18 Cr annually

ABL workspaces

Ankur Gupta and Akshita Gupta, Cofounders, ABL Workspaces

ABL Workspaces was founded by husband-wife duo Ankur and Akshita Gupta. It has an impressive clientele including the likes of Bira, Zomato, Livspace, and clocks a turnover of Rs 18 crore per annum.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

What Zomato’s acquisition of UberEats means for India’s foodtech ecosystem

Sindhu Kashyaap

RBI cancels PPI certificate of authorisation of Vodafone m-pesa

Press Trust of India

ISRO to send robot 'Vyommitra' to space on unmanned Gaganyaan

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

ISRO to send robot 'Vyommitra' to space on unmanned Gaganyaan

Press Trust of India

[Jobs roundup] Looking to skill employees? These openings in learning and development might be your perfect find

Swetha M

This South Delhi techie's ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status

Sohini Mitter

With a tech engine built on data analytics and AI, Michigan-based LLamasoft simplifies supply chain management for enterprises

Sampath Putrevu

Building a business is like the lifecycle of a child; it takes 18-21 years, says Siddharth Talwar of Lightbox Ventures

Sampath Putrevu

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore