Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)

Despite an economic slowdown, various regulatory challenges, and an unfavourable taxation system, the Indian startup ecosystem thrived in 2019, raising close to $11.1 billion in funding.

Now, Indian startups are eagerly waiting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget on February 1 with the hope that it would bring measures to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country and solve some knotty tax issues around ESOPs, LTCG, and GST.

Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has acquired Uber’s India food business Uber Eats, marking the first big move of consolidation in the space. What impact will this have on India’s foodtech ecosystem?

A PCOD diagnosis prompted Bengaluru-based Vibha Harish to research the power of plants. She then decided to use herbs, roots, and fruits to formulate and launch a range of health food mixes under the brand CosMix.





Ankush Gera

Eight years after he started a skill-based gaming startup from San Francisco for India, Junglee Games CEO Ankush Gera talks about how gaming in India has come of age and why he’s confident about 1000x growth for the industry.





The team of Sys3E.

Founded by Shilowbhadra Banerjee, Sudhir Muthyala, Rajarshi Banerjee, and Sahil Kala in 2016, Pune-based startup Sys3E has developed a solar solution that can generate 25 to 30 percent more energy than a conventional system.





Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad ranked as the top three cities in terms of peer-to-merchant digital payments in the country and cumulatively accounted for over 40 percent of such transactions in 2019, a report by Razorpay said.





Barun Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, BreatheEasy

Barun Aggarwal’s BreatheEasy has clients including Infosys, Wipro, and British School. The company operates with a singular aim of creating healthy indoor environments.





Ankur Gupta and Akshita Gupta, Cofounders, ABL Workspaces

ABL Workspaces was founded by husband-wife duo Ankur and Akshita Gupta. It has an impressive clientele including the likes of Bira, Zomato, Livspace, and clocks a turnover of Rs 18 crore per annum.





