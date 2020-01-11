Rob Smedley reveals how AWS is powering Formula 1; IT raids, firings - all that is brewing at OYO

While many of us have watched Formula 1 races, we know little about what goes on behind the scenes. Rob Smedley is one of the most recognised faces on the F1 circuit. The engineer, who uses his knowledge of math, physics, chemistry, and design, to help drivers drive harder, faster, and safer, is now betting on data to revolutionise the motorsport.

The former Head of Vehicle Performance at the Williams Martini Racing Formula 1 team, after his exit, has signed up for a new role: expert technical consultant with Formula 1.

As the technical consultant, Rob is assisting F1 in the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) project and much more. The F1 CFD project uses over 12,000 hours of computing time to design the race car for the 2021 season.

Now, the reputed Formula 1 is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to collect, crunch, and deliver insights at speed to change the fan experience, and broadcast and viewing experiences.

In an exclusive interview with YourStory, Rob Smedley explains how AWS is helping F1 race.

