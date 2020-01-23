[Jobs roundup] Looking to skill employees? These openings in learning and development might be your perfect find

In this fast-paced world, it is necessary for employees to constantly update their knowledge. To identify and solve skill gaps among employees, organisations have come up with Learning and Development (L&D) teams, whose main focus is talent management. Hence, the role of learning consultants and managers are increasingly gaining importance in this field.





A learning consultant understands the learning needs of the client and makes recommendations. Through analysis, they identify the problems in an institution and offer services to solve these issues. They are updated about the emerging technologies and train the employees as well as clients. They have a multitude of opportunities, especially in ed-tech services and corporates.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the learning and development sphere.





Learning Consultant

Ordertrainings.com

Experience needed: 4-6 years





Ordertrainings.com is looking for a passionate professional who is keen to redefine the way organisations approach learning and development. The selected candidate will be part of the Training Management team. They are expected to meet customers, understand their requirements and challenges they are facing on the platform. They will then work with the internal stakeholders to propose an effective solution. They will also have to resolve trainer and customer issues and provide feedback to the product team.





Learning Business Partner

Dealer Socket

Experience needed: 6-8 years





The Learning Partner is responsible for rethinking learning, creating scale, and personalising learning to fit the learner’s purpose. They must align business objectives of employees and management in organisational business units for learning. They will have to drive the end-to-end cycle of learning for the team. They will regularly design, develop, and deliver training programmes to address training needs.





Learning Consultant

Invensis

Experience needed: 0-1 years





The company is on the lookout for freshers with good communication skills. They will ensure the targeted marketing activity takes place to generate new business. They will explain the benefits of the company’s training offers to the new customers. They will have to analyse the customer requirements and provide solutions as needed. They should also understand and manage personal performance regularly.





Associate Director- Learning

Flipkart

Experience needed: Not specified





At Flipkart, the L&D is responsible for rolling out learning interventions that build business impact and drive growth. The focus will be spread across classroom learning, peer learning, self-paced online learning, social learning programmes, and hackathons. The candidate has to craft the training need and deliver excellent content. They must also promote collaborative tools for social learning and should monitor and evaluate the learning interventions. Candidates who are self-starters and have a drive for results would be ideal for this role.





Learning Manager

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company

Experience needed: Not specified





The Ritz-Carlton is looking for dedicated professionals who can help drive the company’s values and ensure training and development activities are on par with their mission. They will help employees identify a specific behaviour that will contribute to service excellence. They will ensure that employees undergo on-going training to understand guest expectations. They should measure the transfer of learning from training courses to the operation. They should also identify performance gaps and implement training to improve performance.





