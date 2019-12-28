[Jobs Roundup] Enter the VC industry with these investment analyst job openings

The Venture Capital industry in India is on the surge, now more than ever, thanks to Indian startups finding their niche and subsequently their corresponding addressable markets.





While VC firms might fall under the radar of the so-called FOMO (fear of missing out), heavy dependence falls upon the investment analysts or associates who carry out the due-diligence, sourcing of deals, market research, consumer behaviour, and industry trends.





These professionals are the go-to for any partner or investor in a venture capital or private equity organisation.





Investment Analyst





Namesake Ventures

Experience needed: 1-3 years





A small fund based out of Noida, Namesake Ventures is a subsidiary of Info Edge India Limited. The firm is looking for a motivated and independent candidate who can bring rigour and attention to detail. The job entails research, deal-sourcing, and due-diligence of startups in the deep-tech space. The candidate is expected to conduct primary and secondary research, due diligence on industry sectors, startups and teams, with a thorough technical analysis across financial valuation, return analyses from insights and enable investment decisions.





For more information, click here.

Analyst

Unitus Capital

Experience needed: 2-3 years





Unitus Capital specialises in arranging capital for companies in financial services, agriculture, education, health care, renewable energy, and women's empowerment. The analyst will be a key member of the UC debt capital markets team, and the position presents an opportunity to work on a variety of debt transactions for social enterprise clients. The candidate will be responsible to work closely with senior team members in business transaction execution for debt assignments for social enterprise clients, participate in business and financial due diligence, preparation of pitch books, projections for portfolio companies





For more information, click here.

Investment Analyst

Elevar Equity

Experience needed: Not specified





Elevar Equity invests in transformative and scalable ventures focused on underserved customers in low income communities in India and Latin America. The firm claims to have democratised access to essential products and services for over 30 million underserved customers and catalysed billions of dollars of capital into 39 companies.





The candidate's responsibilities will include financial analysis like building financial models, business sensitivity analysis, valuation, exit scenarios and capitalisation tables, analysing portfolio companies, and new deals on existing valuation methodologies and frameworks; and managing a database of market and transaction comps.





For more information, click here.

VC Analyst

Hummingbird Ventures

Experience needed: 2 years





Hummingbird Ventures is looking for a candidate who has strong analytical and communication skills, ideally a combination of a nerdy fast learner with strong interpersonal skills. The candidate should have experience working at a tech startup, consulting, investment banking, venture capital, or private equity. She will contribute to all aspects of the deal flow - from sourcing, screening and evaluating new investment opportunities to assisting with due diligence, deal execution and closing. The firm is preferring to hire in Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai.





For more information, click here.





Ev2 Ventures

Investment Associate

Experience needed: 5-7 years





Ev2 Ventures is looking for an associate level investment professional with prior venture capital or investment banking experience. The candidate will be a key member of the investment team and would report to multiple partners and would be involved in all aspects of the business. The key responsibilities are to identify and source investment opportunities both directly and through a network of contacts at universities, VCs, incubators and accelerators.





For more information, click here.





