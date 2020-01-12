Mukesh Ambani and India's $700 billion 'new commerce' opportunity (and other top stories of the week)

According to Mukesh Ambani, “new commerce” is a massive new business opportunity worth $700 billion. And to tap into this market, Reliance has launched JioMart with the tag line “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan” (the country's new shop).

By Team YS
12th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

According to Mukesh Ambani, “new commerce” is a massive new business opportunity worth $700 billion. And to tap into this market, Reliance has launched JioMart with the tag line “Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan” (the country's new shop).


Not only is Reliance eyeing India’s O2O opportunity, but several startups are also bullish about this space. Despite competition from the likes of RIL, Amazon, Flipkart and others, a breed of startups have also found their niche in this space. So much so that experts are saying that it is the time for ‘Bharat’ commerce.


reliance

This week, YourStory was in Las Vegas to cover CES 2020, the annual tech bonanza. At the event, serial entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban voiced his passion for all things AI-related, adding that he is betting big on AI and investing in startups and businesses that leverage AI to innovate and create meaningful, world-changing impact.


Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, AI, Shark Tank, startups

Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban at the CES 2020 consumer technology summit at Las Vegas, Nevada

At this year's CES, India had a pavilion of its own in the five-decade-long history of CES – all thanks to Motwani Jadeja Foundation Founder Asha Jadeja Motwani, an investor and keen supporter of the Indian startup ecosystem for more than a decade now. Six Indian startups offered a glimpse into the range of impactful innovations emerging out of the country.


Asha Jadeja Motwani, CES 2020, Indian startups, India tech park

Asha Jadeja Motwani with the Motwani Jadeja Foundation team of organisers of the first-ever India Tech Park at CES 2020

Things that went wrong with India's auto industry in 2019

Auto Industry

From rising fuel prices and lending crisis to increase in third-party cover and new safety norms, 2019 was probably the worst year for the auto industry in the last two decades. One can trace the origins of this slowdown to rising fuel prices in October 2018.


The year of caution and reckoning for the Indian startup ecosystem

Year of Caution

Year of Caution

‘Cautiously bullish’ seems to be the buzzword for the Indian startup ecosystem in the new decade. Call it the WeWork effect or the deployment of excessive capital, investors are being cautious about 2020, given a slowing economy and challenges with credit availability.


Funding trends of the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019

funding


In 2019, Indian startups showed they have what it takes to face economic and political events that have a bearing on their ability to grow and raise money. Innovative and disruptive ideas emerged the winner, with funding not slowing down last year, despite several challenges.


This single mother is uplifting the lives of 200 families in Kerala

Social Story

Interacting with the locals

Sifiya Haneef got married at 15 when most girls of her age were making career choices, and indulging in fun and games. Just when she was getting accustomed to the responsibilities of managing a household and her new life, she lost her husband in a mishap.


How these MBA graduates built a Rs 7.9 Cr B2B marketplace

rv enterprises

RV Enterprises founders Vickram Singh (left) and Ramesh Rao (right)

RV Enterprises was started in Bengaluru in 2016 by Vickram Singh and Ramesh Rao. The business has made Rs 7.9 crore turnover from selling granite. In 2020, the company plans to venture into a multi-category model and onboard handicrafts, artwork, and dry fruits sellers.


Jyotsna Uttamchandani quit Microsoft to scale her family business

Jyotsna Uttamchandani

After a nine-year stint in the US with companies like Microsoft, Jyotsna Uttamchandani returned to India to join Syska Group, the family business. She currently handles the Syska Mobile Accessories business (offline channel) and a team of 1,800.


Why Bengaluru is India’s hub for nurturing high-growth soonicorns

soonicorns

The Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019 reveals that India's Silicon Valley is the undisputed hub when it comes to nurturing high-growth soonicorns, with more potential unicorns 'than Delhi and Mumbai combined'.



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

With over 60 home chefs, this startup aims to bring ghar ka khaana to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap

25 inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his 157th birth anniversary

Sujata Sangwan

Inspiring quotes from Jeff Bezos as the Amazon CEO and Founder turns 56

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Mukesh Ambani and India's $700 billion 'new commerce' opportunity (and other top stories of the week)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Inspiring quotes from Jeff Bezos as the Amazon CEO and Founder turns 56

Sampath Putrevu

How art and design are connected but different: creative insights from Chitra Santhe 2020

Madanmohan Rao

25 inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his 157th birth anniversary

Sujata Sangwan

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with cricketer Rohit Sharma, a new web series, and our top movie predictions for Oscars 2020

Asha Chowdary

Sanjay Swamy of Prime Ventures explains why it is an exciting time to be a fintech entrepreneur in India

Sampath Putrevu

HP Spectre x360: inarguably the best 2-in-1 ultraportable laptop available in India

Sahil Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore