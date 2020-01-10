RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC

The RBI said that the regulated entities will have to ensure that the video recording is stored safely and securely, and bears the date and time stamp.

By Press Trust of India
10th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The RBI on Thursday amended the KYC norms allowing banks and other lending institutions regulated by it to use Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP), a move which will help onboard customers remotely.


The V-CIP, which will be consent-based, will make it easier for banks and other regulated entities to adhere to the RBI's Know Your Customer (KYC) norms by leveraging the digital technology.


"With a view to leveraging the digital channels for Customer Identification Process (CIP) by regulated entities (REs), the Reserve Bank has decided to permit V-CIP as a consent-based, alternate method of establishing the customer's identity, for customer onboarding," the RBI said in a circular.
RBI
Also Read

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC with customer's consent: RBI


The RBI further said that the regulated entities will have to ensure that the video recording is stored safely and securely, and bears the date and time stamp.


Also, "REs are encouraged to take the assistance of the latest available technology", including artificial intelligence (AI) and face matching technologies, to ensure the integrity of the process, as well as the information furnished by the customer.


"However, the responsibility of customer identification shall rest with the RE," the circular said.


Last year, the Government had notified amendment to the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.


The Reserve Bank said it decided to permit V-CIP as a consent-based alternate method of establishing the customer's identity, for customer onboarding to leverage the digital channels for Customer Identification Process (CIP) by REs.


As per the circular, the reporting entity should capture a clear image of the PAN card to be displayed by the customer during the process, except in cases where e-PAN is provided by the customer.


The PAN details should be verified from the database of the issuing authority.


"Live location of the customer (Geotagging) shall be captured to ensure that customer is physically present in India," it said.


Further, the official of the reporting entity should ensure that photograph of the customer in the Aadhaar/PAN details matches with the customer undertaking the V-CIP, and the identification details in Aadhaar/PAN should match with the details provided by the customer.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Nearly 50 pc startups dealt in innovative products: RBI survey


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $150M at a valuation of $3B

Tarush Bhalla

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why 2020 is the year of reckoning for Indian startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts backs open innovation platform IncubateHub

Sujata Sangwan

Navi Technologies to buy DHFL General Insurance

Press Trust of India

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $150M at a valuation of $3B

Tarush Bhalla

FSSAI asks food operators to be aware of fake websites

Press Trust of India

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore