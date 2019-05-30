EDITIONS
FinTech

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC with customer's consent: RBI

RBI, which had barred the use of electronic KYC for non-benefit taking customers, allows banks to carry out Aadhaar authentication/offline verification of an individual who voluntarily uses his or her Aadhaar number for identification purposes.

Press Trust of India
30th May 2019
11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC verification with the customer's consent, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday as it updated its list of documents eligible for identification of individuals.


The RBI specifies Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to be followed by banks and other entities regulated by it for various customer services, including opening of bank accounts.


"Banks have been allowed to carry out Aadhaar authentication/ offline verification of an individual who voluntarily uses his Aadhaar number for identification purpose," the central bank said in its amended Master Direction on KYC.


In February, the Union Cabinet had approved promulgation of an ordinance to allow voluntary use of the 12-digit unique number as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections.


The ordinance was necessitated as a bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 4, but pending in the Rajya Sabha, would have lapsed with the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha. The ordinance gave effect to changes in the Aadhaar Act such as giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on reaching 18 years of age.


RBI


Also Read

Delhi High Court asks RBI to clarify on PIL against Paytm's postpaid product


The RBI further said that 'Proof of possession of Aadhaar number' had been added to the list of Officially Valid Documents (OVD).


For customer identification of individuals, the RBI said those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy under direct benefit transfer (DBT), the bank should obtain the customer's Aadhaar and may carry out its e-KYC authentication. For non-DBT beneficiary customers, the Regulated Entities (REs) should obtain a certified copy of any OVD containing details of customer's identity and address along with one recent photograph.


"REs shall ensure that the customers (non-DBT beneficiaries) while submitting Aadhaar for Customer Due Diligence, redact or black out their Aadhaar number in terms of sub-rule 16 of Rule 9 of the amended PML Rules," it added.


The amended KYC norms further said for non-individual customers, PAN/Form No 60 of the entity (for companies and partnership firms - only PAN) should be obtained apart from other entity related documents. The PAN/Form No 60 of the authorised signatories shall also be obtained. Form 60 is required to be submitted by an individual who does not have a Permanent Account Number (PAN).


"For existing bank account holders, PAN or Form No 60 is to be submitted within such timelines as may be notified by the government, failing which account shall be subject to temporary ceasing till PAN or Form No 60 is submitted," the RBI said.


However, before temporarily ceasing operations for an account, RE shall give the customer an accessible notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard, it added.


Also Read

RBI not in favour of special credit window for NBFCs


Also Read

RBI's vision document on payment systems to spur digital economy: Fintech firms


11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $148 million; Uber reports $1 billion loss

Latest Stories

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Tamil Nadu kicks the butt, marks World No Tobacco Day by not selling tobacco products

by Think Change India

US President Trump to end preferential trade status for India under GSP on June 5

by Press Trust of India

G20 digital tax takes a step closer

by Press Trust of India

GDP growth slows to 5-year low; unemployment rate at 45-year high

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi