At YourStory's startup debate, entrepreneurs and investors discuss Budget 2020 wishlist

It's Budget day! Today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil India's economic roadmap for the next year in her Union Budget speech. And, we cannot wait to see the measures and steps the government will take to propel the country towards its $5 trillion GDP goal.





Undoubtedly, the Indian startup ecosystem – the third largest in the world – will prove to be one of the strongest players in this game. Since 2014, Indian startups have collectively raised $50 billion across 3,700+ deals.





And data indicates that by 2025, India may well have 100,000+ startups, which will employ 3.25+ million people, with a total market value north of $500 billion.





After all, startups have truly become mainstream. Today, the only question to ask is how do we grow and empower startups even further, and more importantly, how do we create conditions for ease of business for startups in the country?





Watch YourStory's Shradha Sharma moderate a panel of founders and investors on the reigning sentiments in the startup ecosystem and their expectations from today's Budget.





From the government mission by ISRO to enabling the Indian private players to expand the space activities for socio-economic benefits, a look at some expectations for Union Budget 2020 from the space sector.





Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall

Medall started in 2009 when serial entrepreneur Raju Venkataraman acquired a leading imaging and diagnostics centre in Chennai. Today, it claims to be India’s largest integrated diagnostic service provider.





Sticker.ly is a simple-to-use smart photo editor that converts photos into stickers, which can then be exported to WhatsApp or iMessage and shared with others directly or via a custom link.





Continua Kids is helping uniquely-abled children and parents understand disability, support the child’s growth and development, and provide the necessary therapy, intervention, and treatment required to live a comfortable life.





Satyanarayana P, Director of Robots, Epson India

Satyanarayana P, Director of Robots at Epson India, talks about the robotics market in India and how the technology will automate traditional industries.





At the recently concluded Jaipur LitFest, bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert of 'Eat, Pray, Love' fame speaks about her belief in ‘Quest Physics’ and the laws that govern it.





Kabir at a B-Capital Panel Image credit: B-Capital Twitter

Kabir Narang, Partner at B-Capital, the Silicon Valley-based fund founded by Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin, talks about the recent investment in bike rental startup Bounce, plans for India, and what they look for in founders.





