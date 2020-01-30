UrbanClap on Thursday stated that it is renaming the startup as Urban Company. The new umbrella brand captures the company’s ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories like beauty & wellness and home repairs & maintenance, said the home-service firm.





The new brand encapsulates the company’s strategy to offer multiple types of services at home, like Urban Beauty for salon and makeup services for women at home, Urban Spa for massage therapy for men and women at home, Urban Cleaning, Repair, and other services, such as fitness and yoga at home and pest control.

“It was also important for us to have a brand that is globally acceptable. From the neighbourhoods of Darling Harbour in Sydney to the condominiums of Gurgaon, Urban Company is a simple name with universal appeal. What remains unchanged is our commitment to offer reliable and affordable services at home. This is enabled by working closely with our service partners, helping them with upskilling, financing, insurance, product procurement etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs,” said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder, Urban Company.

UrbanClap (now Urban Company) was launched in Delhi in November 2014 with a handful of service professionals. Over the past five years, it has expanded to four countries (India, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE), built a fleet of more 25,000 trained professionals, and served over five million households. It operates in 14 cities in India (including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam).





In August last year, the Gurugram-based home services startup raised $75 million in a Series E fundraise led by Tiger Global Management, the US-based investment major. Along with Tiger Global, the round also saw participation from existing investors, including Steadvidew Capital and Vy Capital.











