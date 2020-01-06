Don't give up - your startup fix for the week

Inventor and businessman Thomas Edison famously said, "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."





And that's what Amaresh Ojha did. The founder and CEO of Gympik, a Bengaluru-headquartered online marketplace for fitness centres and gyms, realised there is a lag on the fitness centre side and the startup was not able to capture the full business potential of the leads generated from Gympik.





Amaresh says, “We saw that despite the leads generated from our platform for fitness centres, whether in the form of calls, emails, or SMS, they were typically lost." The team chose a different path to success instead – software!





In March 2019, Gympik created its own software platform, called Traqade, which focusses on the requirements of the fitness industry and works on the software as a service (SaaS) model. Today, it has 500 customers for Traqade, all of them through the inbound sales route without any aggressive marketing.





After all, it's just like Edison said – "There is no substitute for hard work."





Amaresh Ojha, Founder & CEO, Gympik

founders Ranjith and Fenzik

Bevywise, founded by Ranjith Kumar and Fenzik Joseph, builds frameworks and tools for industrial and commercial IoT implementation, which provides all the necessary and non-specific components.





ePayLater was awarded at the MeitY Startup Summit 2019 in October.

Mumbai-based fintech startup ePayLater lets consumers ‘buy now, pay later’ through a one-tap solution. It also offers interest-free instant credit to individual merchants.





Tracecost team

Founded in 2019, Delhi-based startup Tracecost’s cloud-based automated project management solution helps stakeholders to ensure faster delivery of projects.





Team LegalWiz.in

LegalWiz.in, with its in-house CS and CAs, is making legal compliance simple, affordable, and transparent for early-stage startups and small businesses.





Erik Rind, ImagineBC

Based in Maryland, a suburb of Washington DC, ImagineBC is a blockchain-based startup that helps individuals store and control their personal data using private keys.





(LtoR) Arvind Raina, Kuldeep Pandit, Sanjeev Kumar Bhiduri, Navita Srinet, co-founders of Home Jiny

Home Jiny is an on-demand ecommerce aggregator for frequently-used household products as well as services needed by housing societies and micro-clusters.





Founded by IIT-B grad Sudhakar Nimmagalla, Mumbai-based FnV Farms has built a unique sourcing and last-mile delivery model for fresh fruits and vegetables. Buyers can get same-day deliveries for free.





