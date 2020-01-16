Wipro Ventures closes second fund of $150M to invest in startups

Since the launch of its first fund in 2015, Wipro Ventures has invested in 16 startups across the globe, and will continue to invest in firms which are focussed on creating software solutions for enterprises.

By Thimmaya Poojary
16th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of one of India's leading IT services company, Wipro announced the closing of its $150 million Fund II. The second fund was bigger than the first one, which raised $100 million, launched in 2015.


Wipro Ventures will continue to invest in early to mid-stage companies, building innovative enterprise software solutions across key areas including cybersecurity, application development, analytics, cloud infrastructure, test automation, and AI, the company said in a press release.


On the new fund, Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and MD, Wipro, said, “Our strategy has been to invest in promising enterprise software startups, establish strategic partnerships with them, and bring their leading-edge solutions to our customers. By doing this, we differentiate our customer services, generate revenue for our portfolio companies, and deliver strategic, as well as financial returns to Wipro. Wipro Ventures’ Fund II demonstrates our continued commitment to this strategy".


wipro
Also Read

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting sets up a venture fund to invest in startups


Wipro Ventures, managed by Biplab Adhya and Venu Pemmaraju, so far, has invested in 16 early- to mid-stage startups including 11 in the US, four in Israel, and one in India. According to Wipro, more than 100 of its global customers have benefited by deploying solutions from these portfolio companies.


Companies within the portfolio have also seen successful exits including Demisto, a cybersecurity company, that was acquired by Palo Alto Networks. Rishi Bhargava, one of the Co-founders of Demisto, credited Wipro’s commitment to joint sales and go-to-market support, as one of the key drivers of its success.


“Within the first year of our partnership, Wipro and Demisto were working together on dozens of Fortune 1000 opportunities and closing a majority of them. It’s exciting to see Wipro Ventures continue to enhance the startup ecosystem with new capital while helping companies boost their bottom line,” Bhargava said.


In addition to making direct equity investments, Wipro Ventures has also invested in five early-stage enterprise-focused venture funds in Israel, New York, and Los Angeles


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Azim Premji ups contribution to philanthropy, takes total corpus to $21B


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS is helping fintech company MatchMove build a scalable platform to move digital cash securely

Apoorva Puranik

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi
Daily Capsule
Jeff Bezos' prediction for India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Venture Highway raises $78.6M for its second fund, to focus on seed investments in India

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pune-based SaaS startup ExtraaEdge raises $700k in Pre-series A round from Sprout Venture Partners, others

Vishal Krishna

ZEE5’s Ad-suite is helping brands deliver hyper-personalised content to relevant audiences and maximising ROI

Team YS

RBI asks issuers to provide facility to switch on, off cards to prevent frauds

Press Trust of India

Amazon not doing favour to India by investing a billion dollars, says Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

Digital, physical retail have own advantages, challenges; hybrid model 'phygital' can perform better, says Kishore Biyani

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore