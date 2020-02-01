Budget 2020: Nominal GDP growth for FY21 estimated at 10 percent

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said receipts for 2020-21 are pegged at Rs 22.46 lakh crore while expenditure is at Rs 30.42 lakh crore.

By Press Trust of India
1st Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 was estimated at 10 percent.


Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said receipts for 2020-21 were pegged at Rs 22.46 lakh crore while expenditure was pegged at Rs 30.42 lakh crore.
Budget 2020: Startups ESOPS


Also Read

Budget 2020: India's GDP growth to 'strongly rebound' in FY'21, says Economic Survey

The revised estimated expenditure for FY20 has been pegged at Rs 26.99 lakh crore and receipts at Rs 19.32 lakh crore, she said.


The net market borrowings would be at Rs 4.99 lakh crore in FY 2019-20 and are estimated at Rs 5.36 lakh crore in the next fiscal.


She added that the government expected tax buoyancy to take time. The recent cut in corporate tax would cause loss of substantial revenue in the short run, but the economy would reap huge returns in due course.


Sitharaman said income tax rates would be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs and exemptions.


A partial credit guarantee scheme will be launched by the government to address liquidity constraints of NBFCs and housing finance corporations, she said. The finance minister added that amendments would be made to enable NBFCs to extend invoice financing to MSMEs.


Sitharaman said the government had accepted recommendations of the interim report of 15th Finance Commission and the final report would be submitted later. All flagship schemes of the government are provided for in the Budget, she said.


Nirmala Sitharaman said insurance behemoth LIC would be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.


The government would sell part of its holding in LIC, she said. Currently, the government owns 100 percent stake in LIC.



Also Read

GDP growth seen slipping to 11-yr low of 5pc this fiscal: Govt data



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Matrix Moments] If you have a real business, it should continue to grow without marketing: Avnish Bajaj

Salonie Ganju

Budget 2020: FM proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semiconductors, electronic devices

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: FM announces seed fund for early-stage startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

Budget 2020: FM announces relief on tax burden on startup employees on ESOP tax payments

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
At YourStory's startup debate, entrepreneurs and investors discuss Budget 2020 wishlist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 100 Cr for preparation of G20 Presidency meet in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits

Sutrishna Ghosh

Budget 2020: FM announces relief on tax burden on startup employees on ESOP tax payments

Sindhu Kashyaap

Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 99,300 Cr for education sector, Rs 3,000 Cr for skill development

Apurva P

Budget 2020: Govt to focus on emerging technologies to drive financial inclusion

Sampath Putrevu

Budget 2020: FM proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semiconductors, electronic devices

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore