In the last 10 years, on-demand apps have taken over our lives. From the likes of Uber and Ola for easy commutes to Swiggy and Zomato for your meals, and even Dunzo for everything else – on-demand startups have our backs 24x7. But these startups' success stories have a common denominator – Google Maps.





Netflix may have garnered 24 Oscar nominations, but managed to win only two. However, it should continue placing quality bets for future returns – a trend mirrored by all its FAANG peers.





Benson Samuel, Co-founder of Coinsecure

This week's techie is Benson Samuel, ex-CTO and Co-founder of Coinsecure, who is now on a mission to fix a global problem: initial coin offering (ICO), using blockchain.





The Indee team.

Indee TV provides high-security screeners to indie filmmakers and film studios, allowing them to upload videos securely and providing in-depth analytics to understand engagement patterns.









A global supply chain can become obscure due to international borders and domestic regulations. But, these factors can bring in transparency to the entire process.





A 17-year-old student started the Happiness Project to gauge the happiness quotient of students in government schools, and even trains teachers to become ‘Para-Counsellors’.





Meet entrepreneurs Babita Gupta, Priyanka Mehta, and Ruchi Mathur, who successfully scaled their businesses and are raking in profits with the help of Walmart’s WEDP programme.





A critical part of investing in AI startups is understanding the technology. Here is an angel investor’s take on what they want to hear from the founders of AI startups.





