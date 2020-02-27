[Jobs roundup] Help build company brands with these social media and marketing openings

For any company, building its brand is important and crucial. One way to do this is by staying relevant which can be done by connecting with the customers regularly.





It is thus important to come up and create marketing strategies for the company to interact with the customers in align with the organisation’s objectives and budget. This can include creating new concepts and ideas for social media channels, managing blogs, websites, e-books, and social media, and address the customer’s queries and complaints.













YourStory has curated few openings in social media and brand marketing roles.

Social Media Specialist

Amazon

Experience needed: 5+ years





The social media specialist will be responsible for co-designing Prime Video’s social media strategy and working with other teams including both internal and external agencies. The candidate will also be required to deliver measurable business impact through social media marketing and engagement.





Their other responsibilities include ownership of key Prime Video social brand channels, including the execution of activations from concept to post-implementation analysis, as well as build and leverage locally and cultural moments, to make brand Prime Video relevant to Indian audiences among others.





For more information, click here.

Social Media Manager

Vivo

Experience needed: 3-4 years





The company is looking for someone who can plan social media campaigns in line with the strategy, organisational objectives, and budget allocations. They are required to also develop and execute key social media projects and programmes based on consumer insights and trends.





They need to brainstorm and create new concepts and ideas, for social media channels, as well as plan and execute photo/video shoots, to bring social stories to life.





For more information, click here.

Content Specialist

Zeta

Experience needed: 4-8 years





As a content specialist, the candidate needs to create and draft content for Zeta’s content properties such as blogs, websites, e-books, and social media. They are also required to ideate and draft content for sales collaterals such as brochures, leaflets, and handouts. Their responsibilities also include contributing to developing and executing the monthly content calendar and maintain and update website content regularly.





For more information, click here.

Lead, Consumer, and Brand Marketing

WhatsApp

Experience needed: 10+ years





WhatsApp is looking for someone who could be a champion for the consumer, and generate quantitative and qualitative insights to influence product strategy, product positioning, and product launch strategy. They are responsible for developing and implementing an integrated marketing and advertising strategies and programmes to drive consumer awareness and adoption and brand activation. They are also required to manage a budget to drive impact and RoI through marketing programmes.





For more information, click here.

Manager, Customer Experience – Social Media

PhonePe

Experience needed: 8+ years





The fintech startup is looking for a strong, customer-oriented manager as part of the customer service. As the manager, the candidate will be responsible for hiring, coaching, and building their team to resolve customer issues efficiently and to the best of their satisfaction. Their responsibilities also include building and managing relationships with internal and external teams to address customer queries.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Suman Singh)



